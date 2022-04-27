why-electric-cars-are-quickly-becoming-standard

With electric car sales hitting new records, Honda has just announced a $40 billion investment into their EV research and development. A significant portion of these investments are being dedicated to the development of "solid-state" batteries which promise to increase the range of EVs while also reducing charging time. Indeed, Honda is not the only manufacturer making a strong push towards electric as Lotus recently announced a new electric "Hyper-SUV" packed with cutting-edge tech. With so much excitement surrounding EVs at the moment, now is a good time to look at why exactly they're becoming so popular.

Urban life with an EV

Electric vehicles are particularly suited to urban life where journeys are often short and charging stations are (generally) plentiful. Additionally, because cars are less of a necessity in urban areas it becomes a lot easier to justify the purchase of an EV when you take into account their significantly lower running costs. As an added convenience, the smaller size of many EVs make them ideal for city parking where spaces can be tight.

Many EV drivers make the decision to install a charging station in their homes. This makes keeping your EV topped up even easier and more convenient than a traditional car. Unfortunately for millions of city-dwellers this simply isn't an option. While on-site charging is becoming increasingly common for apartment buildings, it will take a few years before it's standard. In the meantime many apps can show you how to charge electric car at apartment and where to find the nearest charging stations. Until recently, finding a charging station was a challenge even in cities. However, with over $5 billion being dedicated to the construction of a new EV charging network this won't be a problem for much longer.

The benefits of EVs

Fewer moving parts means fewer breakdowns and ultimately; lower maintenance costs. When coupled with improved fuel efficiency and the relative price of electricity you may find your daily commute significantly cheaper with an electric motor under the hood. Current events have once again brought climate change and gas prices to the forefront of our minds. While EVs won't be truly green until fossil fuels are no longer used in the production of electricity, they have a much lower carbon footprint versus combustion engines. Additionally, electricity is more robust in the face of global supply chain issues. This means that while the price of electricity may change as access to fossil fuels fluctuate, your running costs should not increase as drastically as with a traditional car. Many point to the higher average cost and poor resale value of EVs as deal-breakers. However, it is important to keep in mind that government incentives can offset a significant portion of these costs through schemes like tax credits, making EVs much more affordable in many states.

Manufacturers are racing to electrify their models as EVs gain more and more publicity. Many of the qualms drivers have historically had with EVs are quickly becoming issues of the past. Rapid advances in technology and supporting infrastructure are making long-distance EV travel viable for the masses.