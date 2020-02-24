Electric personal vehicles have become a pretty common way to move around nowadays. Some people even use them for leisure purposes, which is a legit reason to own one. As a matter of fact, I find myself having fun whenever I go to work using my electric scooter.

They are a pretty reliable way to go to nearby places when you don't own a regular vehicle, like a car or a bike. Of course, you can always opt for a bicycle, too. They can be a cheaper and healthier option but in some cases, they are not a great choice. Even more, if you live in a really hot place. Arriving at work after sweating for a while is not something I'd recommend.

Some electric personal vehicles can even last for 9 miles of traveling, and charge in under 3 to 5 hours, making them a great alternative if you are planning to use them multiples times a day.

In fact, some big cities have started to allow services where you can rent electric scooters to move around, and you pay based on how much time you used them. Of course, that's not the case for every city, considering that some cities are not prepared for them because of the city's design and architecture. Still, that shows how famous they've become.

But, what makes them so great? Are they actually worth it? Well, that depends on your needs, but I'd say that, in most cases, they can be pretty worth it. In my case, it has become my favorite way of commuting around my city.

They Are Pretty Affordable.

Electric scooters tend to be pretty affordable. You can find some really good models going from $200 to $500, with all the features you may need. Great speed, battery life-time, durability, and safety included. The most expensive models will go up to $1,500, though.

If you were wondering where to start, go online and check for sites like Electric Ride Now where you can find whatever you may need related to electric vehicles.

I'd recommend going to the GoTrax Glider to start if you are a newcomer to the word of electric personal vehicles. It's a rather cheap, yet high-quality scooter. It's great for both young kids, teenagers, and adults, and its load capacity allows it to be used by most people, being able to hold up to 220 lbs. It's also rather lightweight, and its portability makes it a great alternative for rides where you have to take the subway, like me.

Electric Scooters Are Easy to Assemble

Most models are pretty easy to assemble, requiring less than 10 minutes to be prepared. There are some foldable models that are even easier to get ready. After assembling it, you'll have to wait for it to charge completely, though. This might take from 3 to 8 hours. Some models take 12 hours to charge, but those models tend to last quite some time on the road.

They Can Save You Time

Moving through traffic thanks to the scooter's design is rather easy. In some cities, you can ride them on special roads designed for bicycles, letting you save up even more time. They are also great because you only need to step on them and turn them on, then you'll be on your way.

They are also easy to park, so you won't have to spend a lot of time looking for a parking lot. Some workplaces, like mine, have special spots where you can park them.

You don't have to have a license to ride electric scooters, which makes it a great option if you don't have one. Of course, you should check your city's electric personal vehicle regulations just in case.

They Are Eco-Friendly

For me, electric vehicles are definitely the future. As someone who worries about the environment, and tries to help as much as possible when it comes to reducing pollution, owning an electric personal vehicle has a quite good feel to it.

You Won't Have to Spend on Gas

People owning standard gas-fueled vehicles always suffer for this very reason. Gas can be pretty expensive. Purchasing an electric scooter can be considered a long-term investment since you won't have to worry about gas. You only connect it to a plug, let it charge for a few hours, and you are good to go.

This is even more feasible if you commute daily to your workplace, university, school, or gym. As for me, someone who works five days a week, this was one of the best investments I could have done.

It's also pretty relaxing and fun to go to work now, too. I've never enjoyed commuting to work as much as I do nowadays!

Maintenance is not as Expensive.

One of the many disadvantages of owning a car or a bike is that maintenance can be pretty expensive depending on the model and how old they are. This is not the case for electric personal vehicles, though. In most cases, you'll only have to worry about the wheels. On rare occasions, the brake system and the electric system may encounter some problems, but as far as you take care of your scooter, that's pretty unlikely to happen.

The lifespan of a scooter with proper maintenance goes from 2 to 5 years, though, so that's something to consider.

To Finish It

Owning an electric personal vehicle is great. There are many advantages and benefits, like the ones over here, making it pretty worth it.

I'd recommend getting one if you want a pretty safe, eco-friendly and reliable way to move around. For kids or a family member who needs to move around on a daily basis, they are great gifts to give. It's also nice to have one of those if you want to go for a quick ride near your neighbor to blow off some steam and get some sunlight. I especially recommend this if you live in a hot area and don't like sweating while going places. If you don't mind this, a bicycle is more than enough. But it won't be as fun, to be honest.