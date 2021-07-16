Pioneer is a renowned electronics brand, and currently, they have come up with one more entry-level 2-DIN multimedia receiver to the market. The latest Pioneer DMH 220ex is a feature-rich and affordable device that looks good and, most importantly, has a superior audio performance. The model has gained quite popularity soon after it was launched, and if you are considering buying Pioneer DMH 220ex for your car, here is a quick review to explore what this product has to offer.

Product Highlights

Apple music radio through iPhone

Android and iPhone control via USB

High and low pass filters

13 band equalizer

Compatible with most factory steering with audio controls.

One year warranty

Optional remote control

Digital multimedia receiver

6.2-inch touch screen display with variable color button illumination

Built-in Bluetooth

Fits double-DIN dash openings.

Features We Like the Most in Pioneer DMH 220ex

Bluetooth Compatibility

The pre-installed Bluetooth of pioneer DMH 220ex lets you safely enjoy hands-free calling and access the media on your smartphone. You can choose from the tracks in your digital library or stream other audios like podcasts and audiobooks wirelessly. This pioneer radio allows you to pair 2 phones for quick and easy access. That is a handy feature for a family ride.

Touch Screen Convenience

Adding a touch screen to your car means easier source navigation and sound adjustment. Pioneer DMH 220ex comes with a 6.2-inch screen receiver that gives you reliable voice control of your smartphone, a video display, and a whole lot more. The built-in Bluetooth lets you enjoy wireless audio streaming. The resistive touchscreen enhances the visibility of on-screen images and graphics while making them appear clear and crisp. You can also register your desired menu items on the "Favorites" menu screen. Your favorite menu allows you to quickly jump to the registered menu, and you can register up to 12 menu items as your favorite.

13 Band Equalizer

All the music you play will sound breathtaking on pioneer DMH 220ex because of the 13-band equalizer that brings life to any music you play. If you want to more punch to your system, you can connect a powered sub to the three sets of preamp outputs.

Numerous Color Illuminator Options

The pioneer DMH 220ex allows you to choose from a variety of different colors to illuminate your vehicle's interior lighting.

Device Connectivity:

You can connect up to 3 Bluetooth-compatible devices to pioneer DMH 220ex as it allows you to connect with Android and iOS devices through Bluetooth and display metadata such as artist, track, and album name if available. You can also watch videos from an outboard video player or a USB drive when your car is parked, or the parking brake is engaged.

Wireless Audio Streaming:

The pioneer DMH 220ex supports other external audio players or smartphones. The chief unit can play music from the device you connect or music apps that are installed on your phone. When you receive an incoming call or make an outgoing call from the Bluetooth-enabled mobile phone, the audio streaming will be paused automatically so that you can take your call without interruption.

Provision of Adding A Backup Camera

You can also link a rear-view camera to the DMH 220ex if you want to have a hassle-free time backing in and out of parking spots.

Final Words:

Unboxing the pioneer DMH 220ex is going to be an amazing experience for you. This is undoubtedly a great unit with great sound and ease of use. What more could you ask for? If you want to get the pioneer DMH 220ex, Car Toys is here to serve you. Visit our website to know more about the unit.