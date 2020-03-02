AmericanTrucks' Biggest Giveaway of the Year!

PAOLI, Pa. (February 27th, 2020) – F-150, F-250, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM owners—this is your chance to take home AmericanTrucks' (AT) biggest giveaway of the year! Sponsored by Barricade Off-Road, the AT $15,000 Giveaway is an enter-daily sweepstakes giving participants multiple chances to win the grand prize.

Participants can visit their vehicle's respective Barricade brand page on AT's site, completing the entry form daily until 5/14/20 to maximize their chances to win. Even though Barricade is known for tough and dependable exterior armor and styling products, the finalist can select parts from any of AT's categories including popular ones like truck rims, bed covers, and truck seat covers.

Enter daily, enter often for your chance to win AT and Barricade's $15K grand prize. No purchase necessary, see entry form for official rules and restrictions. Find your vehicle's entry forms below:

F-150 Entry Form: https://www.americantrucks.com/barricade-f150-parts.html F-250 Entry Form: https://www.americantrucks.com/barricade-f250-parts.html Silverado Entry Form: https://www.americantrucks.com/barricade-silverado-parts.html Sierra Entry Form: https://www.americantrucks.com/barricade-sierra-parts.html RAM Entry Form: https://www.americantrucks.com/barricade-ram-parts.html

