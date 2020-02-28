ExtremeTerrain's Biggest Giveaway of the Year!

PAOLI, Pa. (February 26th, 2020) – Wrangler, Gladiator, Tacoma, and Tundra owners—here is your chance to take home $15,000 from Barricade Off-Road and ExtremeTerrain (XT)! XT's $15K Giveaway, sponsored by Barricade Off-Road, is the biggest enter-daily giveaway of 2020 giving entrants multiple chances to take home the grand prize.

Participants can visit their vehicle's respective Barricade brand page on XT's site, completing the entry form daily until 5/14/20 to maximize their chances to win. Even though Barricade is known for tough and dependable exterior armor and styling products, the finalist can select parts from any of XT's categories including Wrangler fender flares, Jeep roof racks, and Tundra front bumpers.

Enter daily, enter often for your chance to win XT's $15K grand prize. No purchase necessary, see entry form for official rules and restrictions. See vehicle specific entry forms below:

Wrangler Entry Form: https://www.extremeterrain.com/barricade-jeep-wrangler-parts.html Gladiator Entry Form: https://www.extremeterrain.com/barricade-gladiator-parts.html Tacoma Entry Form: https://www.extremeterrain.com/barricade-tacoma-parts.html Tundra Entry Form: https://www.extremeterrain.com/barricade-tundra-parts.html

