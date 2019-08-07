RedRock 4x4 $5k Giveaway on ExtremeTerrain

Attention all 2005+ Toyota Tacoma owners: here is your chance to win $5,000 in parts and accessories for your rig on ExtremeTerrain (XT), brought to you by RedRock 4x4. RedRock 4x4 is fast becoming one of the most trusted names in the Tacoma aftermarket by offering performance and styling parts that easily surpass factory OEM standards for outstanding quality.

The RedRock 4x4 Giveaway is an "enter-daily" sweepstakes which runs now until September 30th, 2019. For the best chance to win, participants can visit the RedRock 4x4 page on XT's site and complete the entry daily—no purchase necessary. A winner will be selected on or around October 7, 2019 to be awarded with a $5,000 shopping spree on XT's site. Everything is on the line; from Tacoma Bumpers to Lift Kits to Wheels & Tires. See official rules on entry form for exclusions and full details.

Enter to win here: https://www.extremeterrain.com/redrock-4x4-tacoma-parts.html

