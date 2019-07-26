$5k Giveaway on AmericanTrucks | Enter Daily Until 9/30/2019

PAOLI, Pa. (July 25th, 2019) – Attention all 1997-2019 Ford F-150 and 2011-2019 F-250 owners: here is your chance to win $5,000 in parts and accessories for your pickup from AmericanTrucks (AT), brought to you by RedRock 4x4. RedRock 4x4 is a manufacturer of off-road truck armor including grille guards, side armor, rocker panel guards, truck side steps, taillight guards and other sturdy, functional, and affordable components.

The RedRock 4x4 Giveaway is an "enter-daily" sweepstakes which runs now until September 30th, 2019. For the best chance to win, participants can visit the RedRock 4x4 page on AT's site and complete the entry form daily—no purchase necessary. A winner will be selected on or around October 7, 2019 to be awarded with a $5,000 shopping spree on AT's site. Even though this giveaway is sponsored by RedRock 4x4, all brands on AT's site are up for grabs. See official rules on entry form for exclusions and full details.

F-150 Owners enter daily here: https://www.americantrucks.com/red-rock-f150-parts.html

F-250 Owners enter daily here: https://www.americantrucks.com/f250-monthly-sweepstakes.html

