win-a-5000-shopping-spree-from-mammoth-4x4

AmericanTrucks (AT) teams up with Mammoth 4x4 for their latest giveaway. Grand prize winner will receive an in-store credit worth $5000. Entries are limited to one entry per person, per day, during the promotion period ending at 11:59 p.m. EST on August 20, 2020.

No purchase is necessary to enter. Winner will receive a $5K in-store credit which can include, but is not limited to, products offered by Mammoth 4x4. AT's popular categories include truck rims, truck seat covers and bed covers. Giveaway is open to legal residents of the United States, District of Columbia, and Canada who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry.

Winner will be notified following a random drawing on or about August 27th, 2020. Participants are encouraged to enter daily until August 20th, 2020 via their vehicle's respective entry page below:

F-150: https://www.americantrucks.com/mammoth-f150-parts.html

Silverado: https://www.americantrucks.com/mammoth-silverado-parts.html

GMC Sierra: https://www.americantrucks.com/mammoth-sierra-parts.html

RAM 1500: https://www.americantrucks.com/mammoth-ram-parts.html

F250: https://www.americantrucks.com/f250-monthly-sweepstakes.html