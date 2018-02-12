Project Kahn proudly reveals its latest revised vehicle: Black over Red Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace car. Personally designed by Afzal Kahn, the fashionable SUV catches the eye with tons of fresh new features.

The first thing that makes this model stand out from the original design is the extension on the front and rear wheel aches. This approach not only gives the Range Rover more muscular and confident stance, but also contributes to more road stability and driving comfort. Also, themodel features new bumper, floating front grille with neat 3D mesh inserts and its original fog lights.

The inside has also received some attention. The whole cabin is dominated by black quilted and perforated Herringbone leather. In fact, all door tops, armrests, central console, instrument panel and the steering wheel have been re-trimmed to match each other, while the stainless steel inserts and aluminum pedals add to that aggressive and muscular feeling.

When you think about it, this project has managed to maintain all the cool features of the original Range Rover and just add a kick to its already astonishing presence. And given that Kahn designers have tweaked the components, it is of no doubt that everything is of high quality, premium feel and just on the right place.

Source: Kahn Desgin