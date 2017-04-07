Fostla.de is good at two things: delivering some outstanding tuning projects to life and constantly defending its position as one of the most prominent and devoted team in the world. We have seen a lot by the passionate crew, but the good thing is that we have not seen it all: there is much to be revealed yet! And the proof for that is a lucky Audi R8 model that has undergone a neat exclusive update that turned the bad boy into a badass machine! As we all know, the V10 Spyder is already a mighty and super elegant vehicle, but as it seems, even Audi's flagship models aren't good enough for Fostla.de team. So, they decided to take a closer look at the sport car and tweak it a bit.

The team of magicians in Hannover has included a special vinyl wrapping in gold-chrome-matt that fully resembles the tinted rear and headlights. Definitely a stylish and yet provocative decision, but it is surely a successful one. We do like it!

But what about the drivetrain system? Well, the already mighty Audi has received some blessing touches and now proudly showcases its modified exhaust system, exclusively fine-tuned spring system by KW and a throttle valve that is controlled by remote control. Cool!

Additionally, there is a PP-Performance power upgrade added that boosts the overall high power output to even higher levels: drivers will be dealing with a total of 620hp (456kW), instead of the usual "modest" 525hp (386kW).

So, do you like it? We most certainly do!

Source: Fostla.de