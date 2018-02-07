Lexus fans and buyers can now browse further details about the latest RX 450hL model. Scheduled to go on sale in April this year, the crossover showcases some pretty neat drivetrain and technological features. Frankly said, we do expect a lot by the latest edition of the well-known lineup. After all, Lexus team has managed to represent itself as a responsible and persistent manufacturer.

What is most notable about the 2018 RX 450hL is that it comes with a second row captain's chairs, trimmed seats, side mirror and steering wheel memory and Enform Safety Connect as standard features. Neat. Furthermore, the vehicle seems to have adopted that sexy styling and it is most likely to do so with the drivetrain system.

However, there are some changes, compared to older models: the 2018 machine comes with slightly wider body at the rear and steeper tailgate window angle in order to ensure more headroom for the third-row passengers. Also, the positioning of the second row is higher, compared to the third row, also in order to ensure more foot room for rear passengers.

In the usual Lexus manner, buyers will be benefitting from Lexus Safety System Plus which includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Intelligent High Beams and All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. Customers can further order Blind Spot Monitor with Intuitive Parking Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Braking system.

And as we are talking about optional goodies, some of the high-end optional gadgets include semi-aniline trimmed seats, interior LED ambient illumination, manual rear door sunshades, laser-cut Gray Sapele wood trim with aluminum, exclusive 20-inch alloys with machined finish and heated wood steering wheel via the simply-called Luxury Package.

