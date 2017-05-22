And here we are reviewing one more badass mahine. Bold, menacing and beautiful, this G-POWER M3 GT2 S HURRICANE model is ready for some track action. Of course, the engineering team has included tons of features and upgrades, so we would waste no more time and start exploring the lucky M3 vehicle.

Exterior design

This vehicle is beautiful, no doubt in that. We see all these classic BMW lines and curves that are blended with some exclusive G-POWER features. The first thing that one notices about the vehicle is its color: a vivid orange body finish that enhances the sporty nature and also contributes to this aggressive and unique styling.

The second thing that people would instantly recognize is the wide carbon-fiber wide body kit. This one is not just stylish and sexy: it also reduces the overall vehicle weight and provides it with large air intakers. Furthermore, this addition also contributes to improved downforce and therefore driving stability.

There are also lightweight forged 19-inch competition grade alloy wheels, wrapped by 295/30ZR19 and 325/30ZR19 trackday Cup tyres. Right next to them there is a special braking system installed: ceramic brake discs, along with six and four-pot callipers ensure tight and stable decelerating force. Sweet.

Interior styling

The cockpit is pretty straigthforward. You would't expect something different form a race-focused machine, would you? It is clean and super driver-oriented. There is a full rollover cage, sound insulation material and of course all these well-known features: sporty seats, dedicated dashboard and special wheel. In fact, the most interesting part about the interior is that it is entirely dominated by special Alcantara leather. It is literally everywhere: on the roof, dashboard, steering wheel. Nice, isn't it?

Drivetrain system

Now we are talking! The heart of the beast is a mighty V8 engine that was further heavily revised. In fact, it was completely disassembled and enforced with lightwegit forged components that not only reduce the overall wegith, but also contribute to even more power and better performance ratings. It generates a total of 720hp (529kW) and 650Nm of torque. Or, in other words, this machine is capable of finishing a 0-200km/h sprint in mere 9.8 seconds and develop a top speed of 330km/h. Neat!

There is also a dedicated supercharger system installation, revised shock absorber system and tons of small improvements and upgrades that altogether make big difference.

In fact, here's a sweet video of the vehicle in action:

Source: G-POWER

Video source: YouTube