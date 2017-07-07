We have already seen some neat vinyl wrapping for automobiles. In fact, vinyl wrapping is almost a commonplace now. However, there are designers who do it relatively good and these who do it masterfully. For example, Blackbox-Richter team, located in the Austrian Schardenberg, present us something quite special: the multiple vinyl wrap. This special technique is used on three lucky vehicles: two 991 GT3 RS machines and one Audi R8 V10

We will be reviewing one of the two Porsche vehicles. This one was renamed "Light Tron 911" and features black matte details with numerous neon-yellow-green phosphor splashes as a part of the second layer, and a third one that adds these neat black matte and glossy overlays. Sounds too-much? In fact, we thought exactly the same. And then we have witnessed the final result and we must say that it looks quite impressive! The overall color scheme and styling looks clean, balanced and contributes to the sporty nature of the vehicle in quite a stylish way.

And the best part of all? It glows in the dark! Ha, my child dream is finally fulfilled! The vehicle gives off this green light and looks even spooky in a way. Just imagine how this 911 drives through you and the one and only thing you see is the dimmed green light. Neat!

Unfortunately, there aren't many more upgrades and changes. The one most notable (after the body finish) is the new exhaust system. Sweet. And most unfortunately far from enough. However, the Audi R8 features a front and rear spoiler, new flaps on the front bumper and numerous carbon-fiber components. We do like these. Definitely we do.

Source: BlackBox-Richter