Carlex Design Porsche 911 Turbo (2022)

Carlex Design Porsche 911 Turbo

The Porsche 911 Turbo in this unique edition, whose lines cannot be mistaken for anything else in the world. A collectable and a real treat for the lovers of sheer beauty and luxury.

The characteristic feature of all Racing Green conversions is emerald green 100% hand-brushed paint. The subtle and glittering pattern under the coat of paint, carefully mastered by Carlex Design experts, has given the Porsche 911 Turbo a unique touch. The Porsche 911 Turbo in this special version is a real piece of art with an extraordinary character and a totally lavish look. The Carlex Design bespoke forged three-piece rims, painted to match the car’s exterior, as well as copper-hued brake callipers, perfectly mark the car’s outstanding interior.

Top quality leather, unmatched design and original handcraft. This perfect combination is possible only when creating limited editions, due the availability of materials and the demand for collector cars.

This is what makes the work on special editions absolutely fascinating.

The new interior of the Racing Green Edition is all about top quality aged leather that is classic, light chocolate brown, and perfectly corresponds with bottle green hued leather inserts, matching the Racing Green car body. The seat chord seams give it a rough and artisanal look, and the perforation has increased the comfort and aesthetic qualities. These is a lot more to discover: the Alcantara® headlining, the plastic parts painted to match the car body colour, or the subtle embossed motifs in leather headrests with the Carlex Design crest. A stylish holdall and a backpack perfectly match this unique special edition.