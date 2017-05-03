What can you say about the 2017 Jeeps that hasn't already been said? Well, how about Jeeps come from a long line of rugged four-wheelers that have a tradition of getting you in and out of places that other cars should never even consider going to? Okay, that's a good start. Jeeps do have a strong lineage of four-wheeling ancestors that were designed and built to not only win wars and conquer the roughest terrains but also to get you where you want to go safely and comfortably.

Jeeps, although they began in the early 1940s, and were conceived of as a light, four-wheel-drive reconnaissance car, have evolved into something that still provides the same basic functions of a tough off-road vehicle with the extra-added qualities of a Sports Utility Vehicle that also ranks high in luxury and comfort values. Today's jeep, no matter which one you choose, can take you confidently four-wheeling over just about any terrain and get you back safely.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee, which you can test-drive at Marlow Motor Company, is always on everyone's list of top off-roaders and best SUVs. The Cherokee has three optional engines this year that allow for choices from great fuel economy to incredible towing power. The basic V6, 3.6-liter delivers increased fuel savings while at the same time maintaining all the Jeep tradition of providing enough push to get you over creeks and steep rocky inclines. The turbocharged V6, 3.0-liter diesel also offers great fuel economy along with the added boost of increased low-end torque. If you're looking for greater speed and increased acceleration and towing capacity, then the V8, 5.7-liter engine is for you. It rivals the diesel V6 in its load-bearing ability and overall performance.

There are a lot of standard and optional features that the Grand Cherokee offers this year. Some of them to consider are: ventilated seats, the large 8.4-inch Uconnect Touchscreen, alloy wheels, rearview camera, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control system, leather-wrapped tilt and telescoping steering wheel, USB port and auxiliary audio jack, Bluetooth, keyless ignition and entry, eight-speed transmission, heated front and rear seats and almost too many more to name in this space.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is America's first, and we think, best SUV. It's come a long way from the drab olive colored, doorless and open top, four-cylinder reconnaissance car that our grandfathers rode around in during the forties. But it still gives that same sense of freedom, fun, security and the ability to take you anywhere you want to go – in comfort.