The legendary Toyota Land Cruiser is still one of the top choices in off-road vehicles in the country. It is an impressive blend of four-wheel outdoor rough and ready with the elegance of a well mannered and quite civilized city dweller. It's been around for over 60 years and is one of the most respected names in off-roading.

The Land Cruiser is an SUV that offers a number of standard amenities that let you know that even though you might be behind the wheel fording a creek or rolling up a rock infested incline, you are still in touch with civilization. The Land Cruiser comes with LED running lights and fog lights, a roof rack, rocker-sill passenger steps, underbody skid plates, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and ignition, automatic wipers, a sunroof, power-folding and auto-dimming outside mirrors, 18-inch cast aluminum wheels, a tow hitch with wiring harness and it seats eight passengers.

Inside the cabin you'll find leather upholstery, a 10-way adjustable driver seat with memory functions, an eight-way power front passenger seat, heated 40/20/40-split folding second row seats and 50/50 split folding third row seats, power tilt and telescoping steering wheel, a universal garage door opener and a 120-volt household power outlet.

Who knew that this SUV had all this stuff? We didn't and then we were surprised again when we found out there was even more standard equipment aboard. There is a 9-inch info touchscreen, Bluetooth phone, a rear seat DVD entertainment system with two screens, two wireless headphones, a wireless charging pad, a surround-view camera system that lets you select front, rear or side views of the vehicle's exterior, Siri eyes free control, satellite and HD radio, 14 speaker JBL audio system and a USB – iPhone input.

The V8, 5.7-liter engine pumps out 381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque. The eight-speed auto transmission powers all four wheels and the two-speed transfer case gives you control of the drivetrain to either crawl on a slippery road at a safe pace or ride the highway at top speed. The Land Cruiser can tow up to 8,100 pounds and gets 15 miles per gallon combined city and highway driving. You're in good hands with Land cruiser's safety features: trailer-sway control, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, blind spot monitoring and airbags galore including second row airbags, front knee airbags, active front head restraints, front side airbags and front and rear parking sensors.