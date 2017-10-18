When it comes to styling, Italians know how it's done. They most certainly do. We do see it in clothing fashion, fine art and of course, vehicles. And we will be talking about vehicles in this article. More precisely, about a well-known classic. The Fiat 500 Abarth 595. We have all seen a lot about the model, but this particular one is special – after all, Vilner team has decided to take a closer look at the design concept. And this is how the machine became even more Italian-ish.

The whole tuning project is based on paying tribute to the Italian finesse and elegance. You can clearly see it with the Italian flag that goes throughout the length of the left side of the vehicle. What makes this feature cool is that it is not meant to be prominent and the dominating eye-catcher. Just the opposite – it is elegant, joyful and fits neatly on the white body finish. What really catches the eye is the set of bumpers. They are massive and super aggressively looking. Especially the front one – just look how large and sporty-oriented it is! Besides, it is always fun to see such aggressive additions to a such cute and innocently looking automobile.

The design studio adds more aesthetic details – for example, we do like the "Abarth" graphic on the rear glass, as well as the red and white sporty spoiler. And there is no way that one cannot fall in love with the "Vilner" signature at the bottom rear corner. And all this is topped with the optional ‘Record Monz system.

SEE ALSO: Oberscheider attends the Tuning Hobel 2017 Challenge: Check their vehicle of choice!

Now let's talk about the interior, shall we. After all, this is where Vilner shines the best. First of all, people will be pleased to see this very same Italian flag going throughout the cabin. This is a sort of mirroring technique that appears to be a pretty effective one. And what we find most attractive is that the green-white-red flag looks as good on the black Alcantara surface as it does on the clean white exterior body finish. Neat.

Furthermore, the cabin showcases numerous more exclusive features. For example, the Alcantara inserts with asymmetric shapes, elegant "595" logos and a full-scale Italian flag, entirely made of high-quality leather. What Vilner team decided to do is to keep the styling concept of the original seats and floor mats, but instead of leaving them untouched, the designers have just added some more Alcantara inserts. However, where the genial ideas of Vilner shine are the armrests. They are also covered in fine leather and also showcase the Italian flag, but the special thing here is the symbol that this design solution brings – in Atanas Vilner's own words, this detail is both apparent and hidden. It shows the nationality of the 500 Abarth machine, but also showcases the multilayer character of the "595". Also worth mentioning are the central console and the glass roof that altogether with the red seatbelts showcase that this is not just an ordinary styling project.

Source: Vilner Bulgaria

Enjoy!