Becoming more and more popular, electric vehicles set unseen challenges towards automobile manufacturers. At this moment we witness the total domination of some brands and total failure of others. But the truth is simple: bringing electric power into the drivetrain system has changed the way we look at vehicles. And as it seems, it has changed the way automobile giants look at the world. And at the same time we end up with sort of similarity, despite the vast amount of new models, technologies and super-cool-next-gen-mind-blowing features.

In such circumstances BMW Group decides to keep the lead, or at least try to do so with the unveiling of their own EV. Indeed, we are talking about the new 530e iPerformance machine. This is a sporty sedan that was recently officially revealed to the publish and features many not bad at all additions and changes. Of course, the goal of the well-known brand is to remain as popular as possible and at the same time to beat all rivals in the segment and keep its exclusive distinctive character. So, has it succeeded in the ever-evolving world of automobiles? Let's find out!

Drivetrain system

Definitely, this is the part that is most interesting to many of the automobile fans and that's why we will start with it. The new electric BMW 5 Series features an agile electric motor that generates a total output of 95hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. At the same time the 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo power unit delivers additional 180hp and 215 lb-ft of torque that is more than enough to dominate the streets and in some ways the racetracks.

What is catches the eye is the high-voltage battery pack of lithium-ion cells that is placed underneath the rear seat. This pack includes some advanced cooling systems and thanks to the advanced tests and experiments, the whole thing can be recharged for about 7 hours. Not bad, isn't it?

As it comes to performance and road behavior, BMW enthusiasts and buyers should not remain unsatisfied with the "new guy". As always, the EV would try its best to keep the high positions of BMW and the legendary status the brand has crafted in terms of road character. There are these SPORT, COMFORT and ECO PRO selectable driving modes, AUTO eDRIVE system and BATTERY CONTROL feature that ensure exploiting the full potential of the eco 5 Series machine.

But the question remains: what in the name of electricity is iPerformance? The vehicle is geared with numerous technologies, components and styling achievements that altogether mark the official decision of BMW to participate in the field of electric vehicle technologies. This is it. Not impressive at all, isn't it?

iPerformance characteristics

Not being impressive does not definitely mean unoriginal or even ugly. The vehicle looks as a 100% BMW unit. It has kept all the aggressiveness, beauty and muscular stance that are all a sort of trademark of the Bavarian automobile manufacturer. However, there are some slight changes that, as said above, mark the new age of automobile industry.

2018 BMW 530e iPerformance showcases blue kidney grille slats, blue wheel hub covers, charging socket placed between the front wheel arch and the A-pillar on the left side of the vehicle. Of course, there are these sweet "i" badges here and there. Of course, there is this big eDrive button in the middle of the central console. The rest is a well-known story: straightforward, mean and beautiful. And guess what? We like it!

Additional features and equipment

2018 will meet the new BMW 5 Series with tons of utility and safety features that would ensure both comfortable ride and safe journey. Just some of the technologies that drivers will be dealing with are new iDrive Controller, iDrive Touch Screen, revised and improved Blind Spot Detection system, Active Lane Keeping Assistant & Traffic Jam Assistant. Of course, drivers won't get away without the Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go and the Active Line Departure systems.

Definitely impressive in words, the new generation of BMW units are expected to remain leaders in the segment. However, all these intentions are yet to be tested by time itself. Meanwhile, tell me what do you think about the new guy in the comment section below!

Source: BMW Group