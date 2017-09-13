Joe Inden and his team of magicians strike again! Inden Design proudly showcases its latest project: a heavily revised 2015 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupe Edition 507 that is now part of tuner's Black Series. We have much to discuss about this badass, so we'd better waste no more time!

First of all, the original Mercedes-AMG was completely dismanteled and has undergone a rather comprehensive inner revision. There were new KW coil-over-suspension Club Sport pack and exclusive original Black Series side skirts and body parts. Of course, the engineering team proceeded further with internal tweaks and adds revised front and rear bumpers, side sills and a pretty neat AMG Black Series original hood. Badass to the bone.

Long story short, we see a rather menacing beast: the best part of all is that the well-known and beloved Mercedes-AMG lines and curves are present, but at the same time are further enhanced and make the overall stance far more muscular and menacing. And let's wwwit it: these widened bumpers are just out of this planet. And all of this is topped with massive one-piece BBS-F1 light alloys in 8,75Jx19 with 245/35R19 Michelin Sport on the front and in 12,0Jx19 with 305/30R19 on the rear axle.

Last but not least, let's have a look at the wheel-tire-combination: The one-piece BBS-F1 light alloy rims - in 8,75Jx19 with 245/35R19 Michelin Sport on the front axle and in 12,0Jx19 with 305/30R19 on the rear axle, each with 15-mm spacer discs – are powdered in silk-matt black and the edge of the rims are finished in high-gloss red paint. Sweet.

So, how do you like Inden Design's latest creation? We are most certainly impressed. How about you?

Source: Inden Design

Images Source: Inden Design