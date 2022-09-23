Brabus P 900 ROCKET EDITION One of Ten (2023)

BRABUS P 900 ROCKET EDITION One of Ten

The broad range of BRABUS supercars now has a new and particularly special attraction: The German company accredited with the Federal Motor Transport Authority in Flensburg as a vehicle manufacturer presents a high-performance pickup in a class of its own with an output of 662 kW / 900 hp (888 bhp) and a top speed of 280 km/h (174 mph) – the BRABUS P 900 ROCKET EDITION “One of Ten.”

The basis is provided by a Mercedes-AMG G 63 fresh from the factory, which BRABUS transforms into an equally exclusive, extremely powerful and fast all-wheel drive vehicle with truck bed. The tailor-made rear-end module behind the four-seat cab has bedsides made from high-strength, ultra-light carbon.

The BRABUS WIDESTAR ROCKET EDITION widebody version with specially designed BRABUS Monoblock Z 24-inch hi-tech forged wheels featuring BRABUS Aero-Discs made from exposed carbon further amplify the spectacular looks. Technology partner Continental developed the fitting high-performance street tires for the pickup up to size 355/25 R 24 on the rear axle.

The BRABUS RideControl aluminum coilover suspension is another custom development. Thanks to the lowered center of gravity and the different levels of the damping selectable from the cockpit, it makes the handling significantly sportier and safer than one would expect of a pickup.

This enables the BRABUS P 900 ROCKET EDITION “One of Ten” to safely translate the superior power of its high-performance engine into driving fun par excellence at any time. The power is provided by the currently most potent engine from the world’s largest manufacturer-independent automotive tuner. The BRABUS ROCKET 900 V8 increased-displacement engine originates in the hi-tech engine shop of the company. After increasing the displacement to 4.5 liters, upgrading the twin-turbo system with specially developed high-end components, and calibrating of the electronic engine management system with custom maps, this powerplant puts out 662 kW / 900 hp (888 bhp) and produces a peak torque of 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft), which is capped at 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) in the car.

Despite a curb weight of 2,720 kilograms (5,997 lbs.), the exclusive pickup’s performance on the road equals that of many sports cars. From rest, the BRABUS P 900 ROCKET EDITION “One of Ten” shoots to 100 km/h in a mere 3.7 seconds. The electronic speed governor does not stop the forward thrust before a speed of 280 km/h (174 mph) is reached.

The supercar of the “One of Ten” edition pictured here sports a “Rocket Grey” special paint finish. The BRABUS MASTERPIECE interior, crafted with maximum precision in the company upholstery shop, presents itself in the finest, royal black leather. In addition, there are contrasting elements in that same bright red color that also adds striking highlights on the bodywork and wheels. Furthermore, the exclusive interior appointments include sporty carbon inlays and bucket seats in the rear, complete with tailor-made center console and retractable tables.

The variant of the BRABUS P 900 ROCKET EDITION “One of Ten” presented here sells for exactly 649,638 euros (export price in Germany excluding 19 percent VAT).

Since its presentation, the BRABUS XLP pickup based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 has found many proud owners around the world. The use of specially developed portal axles and the tremendous ground clearance of 49 centimeters (19.2 in) achieved as a result trim these BRABUS supercars for maximum off-road capabilities. However, BRABUS also received requests for a spectacular, high-performance road-going version of the pickup from Bottrop at the same time. A wish that now comes true with the BRABUS P 900 ROCKET EDITION “One of Ten.”

The bodywork refit of this variant of the pickup likewise includes stretching the wheelbase by 50 centimeters (19.7 in), which entails moving the rear suspension further aft. The special module required for the steel ladder-type frame of the G-Class is the result of the use of state-of-the-art design and construction software, as well as productionaccording to the most stringent quality standards. This fully preserves the torsional rigidity of the frame despite the lengthening. The roomy passenger cab also remains as robust as ever. It is separated from the new truck bed by a new sheet steel component with integral heated rear window, which is installed behind the rear seats. The bed is an all-new design, whose bedsides are produced from carbon using the complex pre-preg process.

Sheet steel is used to manufacture the side-swing tailgate and the robust bed floor. The latter is enhanced with soft teak paneling. The dual steel bed bar with matt black coating installed behind the cab adds to the thrilling pickup look of this supercar and allows safely tying down bulky and heavy cargo. The BRABUS P 900 ROCKET EDITION “One of Ten” is 5.38 meters (212 in) long. A stock G 63 without spare wheel at the rear is precisely 68.9 centimeters (27.1 in) shorter.

2023 BRABUS P 900 ROCKET EDITION One of Ten

The complex pickup bodywork refit is made even more spectacular by a tailor-made variant of the BRABUS WIDESTAR widebody version with additional ROCKET EDITION exposed-carbon accents. The front fascia seamlessly merges with the fender flares and was fitted with air intakes with integral daytime running lights and an additional front spoiler that features bright red side flaps.

Just as essential for the awe-inspiring front view of the P 900 is the BRABUS exposed-carbon radiator grille. It has integral ram-air intakes with red ROCKET Launch Ambience Light and a similarly illuminated BRABUS logo. The BRABUS “PowerView” hood with its integrated glass pane offers a view of the V8 engine.

The ROCKET EDITION style also includes upgrading the front and rear fender flares with carbon elements and air outlets. The custom fenders offer space for the currently largest hi-tech wheels in the BRABUS range. The BRABUS Monoblock Z “PLATINUM EDITION” rims with a diameter of 24 inches are manufactured using high-end forging and machining technology, resulting in maximum strength. They were painted black for this high-performance pickup and adorned with red pinstriping on the outer flange. The exposed-carbon BRABUS ROCKET 900 Aero-Discs give the ten-spoke design a markedly sporty upgrade.

In line with the beefy appearance of the high-performance pickup truck, these wheels perfectly fill out the space created by the flares. Technology partner Continental developed high-performance street tires specifically for this BRABUS supercar. Despite the high weight, they make sporty handling and a top speed of 280 km/h (174 mph) possible. The rims at the front are ten inches wide and fitted with tires of size 295/30 ZR 24. Wheels of size 12Jx24 with 355/25 ZR 24 tires turn under the rear fender flares.

The BRABUS RideControl aluminum coilover suspension with billet-aluminum front struts and shock absorbers with integral heat sinks at the rear axle was calibrated specifically to the low-profile tires, the vehicle weight and the long wheelbase. It allows lowering the ride height of the pickup by up to 45 millimeters (1.8 in) compared to the production car. The firmness of the damping can be selected with the standard DYNAMIC SELECT switch in the cockpit.

The extravagant view from the sides is also characterized by the running boards, which were adapted to the longer wheelbase. A BRABUS Light Carpet in their underside comes on when the central locking system is activated or a door handle is pulled and illuminates the ground next to the vehicle on both sides to facilitate getting in and out safely. Two chrome tailpipes of the BRABUS high-performance exhaust system exit in front of the rear wheels on both sides of the vehicle. They are framed by an exposed-carbon surround with integrated red ROCKET Launch Ambience Light. The exposed-carbon exterior mirror housings and door handles are further extravagant design elements. The roof-mounted carbon wing with its red side sections at the rear end of the cab is yet another eye-catcher.

An exposed-carbon panel with inlaid BRABUS logotype at the rear documents the noble origin of this supercar. The WIDESTAR fascia with integral carbon diffuser highlights the sporting talents of this supercar, as do the red flaps at the rear of the left and right wheel arches.

In keeping with the tried-and-true tradition established during the 45 years the company has now been in existence, what is under the hood indeed delivers on the promises made by the thrilling, sporty looks of the BRABUS P 900 ROCKET EDITION “One of Ten.”. The red engine cover manufactured from exposed carbon immediately catches the eye. The 900 label reveals that this is the most powerful powerplant the BRABUS hi-tech engine shop currently builds.

That is where the eight-cylinder engine of the G 63 is first disassembled completely and then subjected to a comprehensive performance upgrade to BRABUS 900 ROCKET V8 Biturbo specifications. The road to the targeted 900 horsepower, 315 more than in stock configuration, starts with increasing the displacement from standard 3,982 cc to 4,407 cc (243 to 269 cu in). This operation comprises more than simply increasing the cylinder bore to 84 millimeters (3.3 in) using state-of-the-art machinery. The BRABUS increased-displacement engine also includes eight forged pistons with this larger diameter and special profile, as well as a special, precision-balanced crankshaft milled from a single solid piece with a stroke increased to 100 millimeters (3.9 in) and the likewise precision-balanced high-performance connecting rods. Afterwards, each engine is reassembled with meticulous precision by an engine specialist.

However, this redesign of the inner workings alone would not produce the desired performance increase. Thus, the turbocharging system of the V8 was completely revised as well. The production turbos have to give way to two BRABUS special turbochargers with larger compressor unit and custom core assembly with reinforced axial bearings. They increase the boost pressure to 1.4 bar. Two BRABUS BoostXtra valves produce a thrilling blow-off noise when the driver lifts off the gas.

Special high-pressure pumps optimize the fuel supply. In order to let the engine exhale more freely, the exhaust side was also thoroughly revised. This includes downpipes with a diameter of 76 millimeters (3 in), metal catalysts and the BRABUS stainless high-performance exhaust system with actively controlled butterfly valves. At the touch of a button on the center console, drivers can choose between an extremely powerful V8 exhaust note in “Sport” mode and a subtle whisper in “Coming Home” mode.

BRABUS programmed new maps for injection, ignition and boost pressure control to coordinate the high-performance components perfectly. The BRABUS power unit engineers and electronics specialists used not only the company’s hi-tech test benches to do so, but also conducted extensive test drives. The result is superior power delivery paired with durability beyond reproach. BRABUS recommends quality lubricants from MOTUL.

The BRABUS 900 ROCKET V8 Biturbo increased-displacement engine establishes the exclusive pickup among the most powerful members of its species. The engine produces its peak power of 662 kW / 900 hp (888 bhp) at a low 6,200 rpm. The massive peak torque of 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft) is already on tap at 2,900 rpm. To protect the power transmission components, the torque is electronically limited to 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) in the vehicle.

As a result, the BRABUS P 900 ROCKET EDITION “One of Ten” can keep up with many full-blooded sports cars. In perfect interplay with the nine-speed automatic transmission and permanent all-wheel drive, the sprint from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes a mere 3.7 seconds, despite the high vehicle weight. The top speed is electronically limited to 280 km/h (174 mph) to protect the tires. The BRABUS supercar is therefore equipped with a speedometer with 300-km/h (186 mph) scale.

However, BRABUS supercars captivate not only with superior performance, but also with maximum individuality, a fact also documented by the “Rocket Grey” special paint finish on the vehicle pictured here. Just like customers can order their vehicle in any color they like, BRABUS can also tailor the interior to their personal wishes in every detail.

That is the specialty of the experts in the BRABUS upholstery shop. To provide contrast to the exterior color, they used especially soft, royal black leather to create a BRABUS MASTERPIECE interior for this pickup with consummate craftsmanship. The particularly exclusive appointments compel with their perfect finish that features precisely applied, crest-shaped quilting on seats, trim panels and in the footwells. The latter also are covered with leather. In addition, the stitching incorporates the bright red of the bodywork components for contrast. All in all, 206 cockpit elements from switches and speaker grills to air vents and every trim piece were glazed in “ROCKET RED.” Another BRABUS specialty is the ambient lighting for the air vents.

Carbon elements with high-gloss sealer add decidedly sporty highlights in the cockpit. These also include the BRABUS RACE paddle shifters on the steering wheel, which allow manual shifting of the automatic transmission, and the grab handles in the interior. Also part of the pickup interior are carbon scuff plates with backlit BRABUS logo that changes colors in sync with the ambient lighting, as well as aluminum pedals and door lock pins.

In the rear, the passengers can relax on two bucket seats with a host of comfort functions such as multicontour adjustment, memory and integral seat ventilation and heating. The BRABUS center console made from black leather and carbon sits between them and perfectly blends in with the luxury interior appointments. Its retractable tables are perfect for working on a tablet or notebook computer and for reading a book or magazine.

The console also houses an integrated 4.3-inch BRABUS Touch Control Panel, which in standby mode shows an analog clock dial with BRABUS P 900 illustration. It allows to operate the seat adjustment and also to control the COMAND system, making it possible, for example, to turn the sound system up or down or mute it from the rear compartment. The rear reading spots are also turned on or off the same way. The integrated USB multimedia interface connects a smartphone or tablet to the COMAND system and charges the device at the same time. In addition, the center console houses two cup holders with heating and cooling function, as well as an integral small refrigerator to cater to the occupants’ physical well-being. It is accessible from both rear seats.

The BRABUS instrument panel harmoniously integrated into the headliner has two round touchscreen displays on which the passengers can see the vehicle and engine speed, outside temperature, G-forces, time and date.

The BRABUS P 900 ROCKET EDITION “One of Ten” is built in a limited edition of just ten vehicles.

Fuel economy, CO 2 emissions and efficiency class:

BRABUS P 900 ROCKET EDITION “One of Ten” based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63: city 17.1 l/100 km (13.8 mpg), highway 12.9 l/100 km (18.2 mpg), combined: 14.4 l/100 km (16.3 mpg). Combined CO 2 emissions: 330 g/km, efficiency class G.

Technical Data

BRABUS P 900 ROCKET EDITION “One of Ten”

Bodywork

4-door pickup based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 of the G 463 A series.

Limited edition of ten vehicles.

BRABUS bodywork refit into pickup.

All-steel cab and steel/carbon truck bed on steel frame.

BRABUS WIDESTAR ROCKET EDITION widebody version with exposed-carbon components, 100 mm (3.9 in) wider than in standard specification.

Consisting of front fascia with integrated front spoiler, radiator grille with integral air intakes for ram-air intake system, hood cowl, fender flares front and rear, air outlets on the back of all flares, running board corners with LED lights front and rear, roof-mounted wing and rear fascia with diffuser.

Dimensions:

Length: 5,385 mm (212 in)

Width: 2,063 mm (81.2 in)

Height: 2,055 mm (80.9 in)

Curb weight: 2,720 kg - (5,997 lbs.)

Gross vehicle weight rating: 3,200 kg - (7,055 lbs.)

Tank capacity/reserve: 100 l / 12 l - (26.4 gal. / 3.2 gal.)

Engine

BRABUS 900 V8 Biturboincreased-displacement engine based on Mercedes-AMG G 63.

BRABUS 900 V8 Biturbo engine modification comprising:

Displacement increase to 4.5 liters by means of custom billet crankshaft with longer stroke and enlarged cylinder bores in conjunction with corresponding pistons and connecting rods.

BRABUS 900 V8 Biturbo system with two high-performance turbochargers with larger compressor unit and special core assembly with reinforced axial bearings. Ram-air intake system. Maximum boost pressure 1.4 bar.

BRABUS stainless high-performance exhaust system with free-flow metal catalysts and actively controlled butterfly valves.

Newly programmed maps for injection, ignition and boost pressure control of the electronic engine management system.

V8-cylinder, 4-valve aluminum alloy engine with two turbochargers.

Displacement: 4,407 cc (269 cu in)

Bore: 84 mm (3.3 in)

Stroke: 100 mm (3.9 in)

Compression: 8.6 : 1

Rated power: 662 kW / 900 hp (888 bhp) at 6,200 rpm

Peak torque: 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft) at 2,900 rpm (electronically limited to 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft))

Fuel type : Super plus (102 RON)

Motor oil: MOTUL

Power transmission

Permanent all-wheel drive with electronically controlled locking differentials, ESP.

W9T 900 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission.

Chassis

Front axle with double wishbones, coil springs and tubular torsion bars.

Rigid axle at rear with trailing arms, coil springs and solid torsion bars.

Damping: BRABUS RideControl aluminum coilover suspension. Front axle struts and rear axle shock absorbers with integral heat sinks, milled from a single solid piece. Material: aluminum 6082.Ride-height lowering: 0 – 45 mm (0 – 1.8 in), adjustment range: 30 mm (1.2 in), plug-and-play adaptation to automatic damper adjustment. Selection of damper settings with standard Dynamic Select switch on the center console, proportional valves for rebound and compression.

Wheels and tires:

Wheels: One-piece BRABUS Monoblock Z “PLATINUM EDITION” ten-spoke forged wheels with exposed-carbon BRABUS Aero-Discs

Dimensions:

Front: 10Jx24 with 295/30 ZR 24 tires

Rear: 12Jx24 with 355/25 ZR 24 tires

Brake system

Dual-circuit brake system with vented and cross-drilled steel brake discs, ABS. Electrical parking brake, automatic & manual.

Front: Brake rotors with 400 mm (15.7 in) diameter and fixed calipers

Rear: Brake rotors with 370 mm (14.5 in) diameter and floating calipers

Performance

0 - 100 km/h (62 mph): 3.7 s

Top speed: 280 km/h/174 mph (electronically limited)

Price