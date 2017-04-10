The so-called "king off the road", LandCruiser 200 Series meets spring time with some fresh additions that would try to persuade buyers and enthusiasts that this is one just fine machine. But is it really that great? Let's find out!

In fact, Toyota has released a limited run of just 600 vehicles that are entirely focused on delivering luxury, comfort and outstanding performance rates. These Altitude Special Editions are geared with numerous standard features, but if there are customers that are not satisfied, there are also many more optional goodies that can be further equipped.

So, what makes these so special?

First of all, there are slight exterior changes. There are sweet LED foglamps, rain-sensitive wipers and of course, the unique badging. Furthermore, buyers can specify their special edition with one of the five colors: black, premium white, silver, graphite, blue shades. Sweet.

And what about interior upgrades? Buyers will be granted with leather-accented upholstery, more flexible and adjustable front seats and tons of electronics that make driving sessions not just more comfortable, but also safer. In fact, there is also a refrigerator box. How cool is that?

The cabin also presents high-quality LED Optitron meters, new 4.2-inch multi-information display and a fresh new multi touch steering wheel. All vehicles from the Limited Edition come with seven airbags, reverse camera, vehicle stability control, special brake system, hill-start assist control, emergency brake and many more.

So, how do you find these Limited Editions? We are interested in Toyota's move, but we also have to wwwit that these look somehow familiar and somehow already seen.

