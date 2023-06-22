Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition (2024)

Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition

For over four decades the Toyota Supra has earned a reputation as an icon among sports car enthusiasts. From its first-generation roots as the Celica Supra in 1979 to its current fifth-generation form as the GR Supra, the model has captured drivers’ hearts over the years with a blend of power, handling, tech, and style. For 2024, Toyota pays tribute to that history with an eye-popping 45th Anniversary Edition.

As an ode to the 1990’s models, the GR Supra 45th Anniversary edition will be available in a deep orange Mikan Blast (“mikan” means orange in Japanese) or ice cold Absolute Zero. Built on the 3.0 Premium Grade, this GR Supra’s low-slung, condensed extreme design is complemented by a large, manually adjustable rear spoiler. Rising about three inches above the rear decklid, the spoiler has an adjustment screw that allows drivers to change its angle and influence the amount of downforce being applied to rear wheels.

The 45th Anniversary Edition also features matte-black finished 19-inch aluminum wheels and black painted opposite mounted brake calipers that wear a GR logo up front. A black side panel graphic with a cutout Supra logo sweeps upward along the side, accentuating the vehicle’s contours. Altogether, the special edition brings a touch of nostalgia and flair to the 2024 Supra lineup with a look reminiscent of the MkIV model of big screen fame. The 45th Anniversary Edition will be limited to 900 units, split evenly between Mikan Blast and Absolute Zero. The engine will be flanked by exclusive 45th Anniversary Edition Mikan Blast strut tower braces that bear the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing logo. It will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options and will be powered by the same B58 inline six-cylinder 3.0-liter turbocharged engine on all 3.0 Supra models, outputting 382-hp and 368 lb.-ft. of torque.

2024 Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition

The GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition sticks with the nameplate’s playbook of offering unique versions since its relaunch. Since the model returned to the market in 2019, Toyota has rolled out Launch, A91, A91 Carbon Fiber, and A91MT editions. Additionally, the GR Supra has continued to evolve over the past four model years, with changes like increased horsepower and torque on the 3.0 models, updates to handling dynamics, the addition of a 2.0-L 4-cylinder model, and the addition of a Manual Transmission option. In 2020 Toyota GAZOO Racing also started producing a GR Supra GT4 model for racing.