You do know what happens when a volcano erupts? Indeed, it is a rather fascinating and beautiful sight. And also quite a dangerous one! It is the same with the man-made volcano. More precisely, with the Aston Martin Vulcan: this is the most advanced and most powerful Aston Martin machine produced to date. We have stated many times that it is as ravenous and as brutal as a real volcano itself.

But guess what: Aston Martin team decided to take the technology to the next level! The mighty Vulcan receives a special and super-exclusive upgrade that adds not only to the performance superiority, but also enhances the overall luxurious feel and super-sexy looks. Making its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Aston Martin AMR Pro Sports (like it needs additional explanation along with the menacing appearance) showcases incredible aerodynamic improvements, updated drivetrain system and enhanced agility. So, let's check all these in detail!

Exterior changes

Menacing. This is the one word that is just enough to describe the appearance of the vehicle. However, we will say some more thing. It is worth it, believe us!

As you know, the Vulcan is beautiful by default – with its sleek lines, low profile and super-aggressive front face, there is no chance that this vehicle is not instantly recognized as one of the sexiest in the planet. The cool thing is that this additional upgrade does not change the looks, it builds on them.

There are fresh new louvred panes just above the front wheel arches, drive planes to each side of the nose and a large front splitter. Sweet. All these additions not only contribute to better aerodynamics and improved downforce ratio, but also look super sexy – we do like ‘em. The rear-end has also deserved some special attention: there is a new larger wing that features a 20mm "Gurney" flap. This is a special upstand that further enhances the downforce.

SEE ALSO: 2017 Vanquish Zagato Volante: too much refinement is never enough

We are also impressed by these neat and elegant carbon-fiber components: just check out the air intakers. Smooth, aren't they? And these neat front-end curves? Aston Martin team knows how it's done. For sure!

Performance rates

All these additions and changes contribute to some titanic numbers: because of the massive increase in downforce, the revised Vulcan generates a total of 4000Nm. Definitely impressive: especially after comparing these rates to the 3104Nm, generated by the 2017 Vantage GTE at the Le Mans race. Furthermore, the exclusive pack shifts the balance and moves it a bit forward: this changed center of pressure further improves traction, steering response and grip of the front wheels. Sweet.

Additional features

One of the best things is that owners can still benefit from the comprehensive Aston Martin driver training program. It is not part of the technical overview of the vehicle, but we do presume that such a training is a must, provided that this is one of the most powerful track vehicles ever created.

Furthermore, the owners have the chance to participate in exclusive driving events, held in some of the most famous circuits: Circuit of the Americas in USA, Sa-Francorchamps in Belgium, Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi and of course, Aston Martin's personal Silverstone track.

The lucky customers have participated in exclusive driving events held at some of the world's best Formula One circuits, including Circuit of the Americas in the USA, Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi and, naturally, Aston Martin's home circuit, Silverstone. By enhancing its already prodigious capabilities the Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro offers customers the chance to further develop their driving skills and enjoy an even more intense driving experience.

Source: Aston Martin