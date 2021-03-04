New SKODA Octavia has won first place in the "Family Car" category at the 2021 Women's World Car of the Year awards. This is the first victory for SKODA in the event. In fact, the new Octavia is also in the running for the overall title.

This is the fourth generation of Ocavia and comes with an elegant design and a spacious interior, and outstanding active and passive features. The vehicle ensures enhanced functionality, many advanced hi-tech gadgets and an eco-friendly drivetrain system. In fact, the new Octavia can be specified with a large choice of petrol, diesel and hybrid engines.

Octavia has also crowned the winner in the compact class category by the German "auto motor und sport" magazine. Back in 2020, Octavia won several awards in key export countries – Austria, Germany and Switzerland. All these recognitions highlight vehicle's overall high quality and a perfect fit for families. Some of the awards include "Auto Express New Car Award" in the "Compact Family Car" and the overall "Car of the Year" title in October 2020. The vehicle has also won German awards for "Family Car of the Year" in June 2020 and "Best Design".

SEE ALSO: 2021 Renaut Arcana come with an award-winning safety suite and beautiful exterior

As it comes to the event, the Women's World Car of the Year title was first run in 2011. The jury is made up of female journalists, all specializing in the automobile industry. This year's event witnessed 48 jurors from 38 countries who voted for the best vehicle produced between January and December 2020. The final announcements and winner will be made on the 8th of March – International Women's Day.