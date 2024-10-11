Dacia Bigster (2025)

Dacia Bigster

Announced as part of the Renaulution strategic plan in January 2021, Dacia is out to conquer the C-segment. Already Europe's leading B-segment brand, Dacia is entering the C-SUV segment with Bigster, an all-new vehicle strongly embodying Dacia’s values – Essential but Cool, Eco-Smart, Robust and Outdoor.

All-New Bigster is tailored to the specific requirements of a steadily growing market. Consumers face spiraling costs, becoming an issue for many C-SUV segment buyers who want to purchase a new car without compromising on comfort, performance and space.

Dacia is entering the C-SUV segment with a carefully planned product strategy. With this, All-New Bigster will be followed by two other vehicles.

DESIGN: DACIA KEEPS ITS PROMISE WITH ALL-NEW BIGSTER In January 2021, Bigster Concept – an emblematic car of the Renaulution – illustrated Dacia's ambition to scale greater heights, and more specifically, the C-SUV segment. Bigster Concept was a clear promise that has since created considerable expectation.

Today, All-New Bigster is delivering on all the promises made by Bigster Concept.

David Durand, Dacia Design Director explains: “With All-New Bigster, we have stayed true to the intentions expressed in Bigster Concept. Bigster is the ultimate expression of Dacia's values and is now our brand’s flagship vehicle.”

Dacia's values are a close fit with the requirements of the C-SUV segment. The design of All-New Bigster showcases its robust styling and ability to support car buyers in their work, leisure and family activities. Generous dimensions are accentuated by taut, geometric shapes and volumes. The large wings over the wheels, and the position of the headlights and rear lights at the far edges of the vehicle, reinforce Bigster's assertive on-road stance.

The strong presence of All-New Bigster and perception of robust styling are further underlined by a compact, vertical front end that is typical of SUVs. The front end is also true to Dacia’s design language, with a wide, gloss black grille featuring the iconic “Dacia Link” in the centre. The sculpted, horizontal bonnet has been designed to give the driver a clear view of the road below.

The styling of All-New Bigster goes straight to the essentials, without forgetting the ‘cool’ touch that is part of Dacia’s brand values and is expected by C-SUV customers.

But, famed for doing things differently, Dacia is playing it cool in its own way. Graphic design features add a touch of casual elegance on the front end and doors, as well as above the rear number plate. Rather than following a trend and adopting only gloss black, Dacia designers have opted for a mix of gloss and matt black, creating a more robust and resistant finish.

The front and rear skid plates are dyed in the mass, making them more durable and resistant. The protection running all the way around the body – on the sides, wheel arches and lower part of the bumpers – is made from Starkle®. Dacia is using this material for a more sustainable approach. Developed by the brand’s engineers and incorporating recycled materials, Starkle® is used in an untreated and unpainted form.

Very Dacia, and therefore very functional, All-New Bigster adapts to the tastes and expectations of C-SUV segment customers. All-New Bigster has 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, with 19-inch wheels on the top-spec Journey trim. On higher trim levels, customers can opt for a black roof creating a two-tone finish that showcases the vehicle’s lines – a first for Dacia.

A new body colour is also available, Indigo Blue. Exclusive to All-New Bigster, this metallic shade adds a touch of elegance.

David Durand continues: “In terms of interior design, we wanted to underline one of All-New Bigster's major assets: its exceptional interior space. We've gone for simplicity, with geometric lines that echo those of the exterior, while delivering the quality expected by customers in the C-SUV segment.”

Inside the All-New Bigster, the designers focused on the essentials, which are space, ergonomics and comfort. The high-mounted vertical dashboard increases the space available for passengers at the front.

2025 Dacia Bigster

For purposes of simplicity and efficiency, driving information is grouped on the 7 or 10-inch digital instrument panel (depending on trim) while information associated with the multimedia system is displayed on the 10.1-inch central touchscreen (standard on all trims). An elegant green line runs between the two screens, integrating them visually with the dashboard.

Depending on trim level, All-New Bigster is available with three types of centre console at the front: low, intermediate or – for the first time on a Dacia – a high console with an armrest with a built-in cooler compartment, an induction charger and generous storage.

Emphasis was further placed on the seating upholstery. Depending on the trim level, the focus is on simplicity and appeal (Expression), durability and easy cleaning (Extreme) or enhanced comfort (Journey).

Last, the Dacia Y signature underlines the link between interior and exterior design on All-New Bigster:

On the inside, Y-shaped air vents (in Copper Brown on the Extreme finish), and on the door handles

Y-shaped air vents (in Copper Brown on the Extreme finish), and on the door handles On the outside, Y-shaped light signature at the front and within the LED lights at the rear.

ESSENTIAL BUT COOL: THE BEST VALUE FOR MONEY IN THE C-SUV SEGMENT All-New Bigster is a unique vehicle, providing all the essentials required by customers in the C-SUV segment at a famed-Dacia price. It will truly reflect the brand positioning of “best value for money”.

EXCEPTIONAL INTERIOR SPACE FOR PASSENGERS AND LUGGAGE All-New Bigster is built on CMF-B, the platform at the heart of Dacia's industrial strategy, with the flexibility to deliver generous interior space. Vehicle features were designed to meet the requirements and expectations of customers in the C-SUV segment, in terms of acoustics (acoustic windscreen, thicker glazing, engine acoustics), finish (new carpet, Touch LED) and seating comfort (passenger lumbar adjustment, rear seat backrest), along with dual-zone air conditioning at the front with air vents at the rear.

All-New Bigster is one of the most spacious vehicles in the C-SUV segment, satisfying a fundamental requirement for customers in this market. All-New Bigster comfortably accommodates five people with their luggage.

Headroom is best-in-class at both the front and rear. Passengers at the rear gain best-in-class legroom, for exceptional comfort on long journeys.

All-New Bigster is also best-in-class for boot capacity, with up to 667 litres VDA under the parcel shelf. An essential quality for family trips. In particular, the length and height of the load space set new standards on the C-SUV market.

OPTIMISED FOR MODULAR, FUNCTIONAL USE All-New Bigster is packed with a host of practical features and touches, allowing customers to make the most of the exceptional interior space.

The 40 / 20 / 40 rear bench seat lets users carry bulky items without compromising on passenger comfort. When only two passengers are seated at the rear, comfort can be further enhanced by folding down the central part of the backrest, which then forms an armrest incorporating two cupholders and a phone holder. With the backrests folded, All-New Bigster offers a flat boot floor with an exceptional maximum load length of 2.7 metres.

The Easy Fold function makes it easy to fold the rear backrests from the boot, using two levers positioned left and right of the load space.

A robust, easy-clean rubber boot mat provides ideal protection for the floor of the load space. When not in use, the mat can be easily rolled up for storage. It is standard with the Extreme trim and available as an accessory for all other Bigster trim levels.

All-New Bigster also gets YouClip, Dacia's ingenious new accessories system. A simple and ingenious system for securing a wide range of accessories at key points around the passenger compartment in a practical and robust way. Bigster has, as standard, four YouClip points: on the dashboard, at the rear of the centre console, in the boot and on the inside of the boot door. Customers can add a further two points using the accessory headrest support.

YouClip anchor points can be used for a tablet holder, storage pouch, phone holder with or without an induction charger, coat hanger or an ingenious “3-in-1” device combining a cup holder, bag hook and portable flashlight. This 3-in-1 system is standard on All-New Bigster Extreme. All YouClip-compatible accessories are available online or from local Dacia retailers.

EQUIPMENT TO MAKE LIFE EASIER All-New Bigster meets the requirements of C-SUV segment customers with its range of equipment, by focusing on day-to-day comfort and convenience. Bigster offers a wide choice of features as optional or standard, depending on trim level.

Access to Bigster is made easy by the hands-free key and electric powered tailgate. Standard on All-New Bigster Journey, the electric powered tailgate can be activated in three ways: the boot button next to the registration plate light, the a dashboard button or the key.

All-New Bigster models are equipped with a 10.1-inch central touchscreen as standard.

Expression trims feature the Media Display multimedia system with four speakers and Apple CarPlay® / Android AutoTM wireless connectivity.

Extreme and Journey trims feature the Media Nav Live multimedia system, which also provides connected navigation with real-time traffic information and map updates for eight years. Media Nav Live comes with a 6-speaker Arkamys 3D Sound System.

Setting high standards in driving pleasure, All-New Bigster is equipped, as standard, with a 7-inch (Expression) or 10-inch (Extreme and Journey) digital instrument panel. The customised colour display lets drivers display the information they find most useful.

All-New Bigster users will also benefit from the dual-zone air conditioning with dedicated air vents for passengers in the rear, a panoramic opening sunroof, wireless smartphone charger and so on. This equipment is available as optional or standard, depending on the trim level, so that customers always have a choice.

Journey and Extreme trims feature Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) as standard on the Hybrid versions, to meet the needs of retail and fleet customers on long journeys.

All-New Bigster is naturally compliant with GSRII, the latest European safety standard, with a range of driving aids as standard on all trim levels. Systems include advanced emergency braking (urban / extra-urban with vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist, and motorcycle detection), traffic sign recognition with speed alert, rear park assist, emergency stop signal, lane change alert, lane keeping assist, driver attention warning, and the emergency call system, eCall.

To make life easier for customers, Dacia has combined these features with an ingenious function called ‘My Safety’. This allows the driver to immediately switch certain ADAS to a personalised mode on start-up, to avoid having to adjust each one every time the car starts.

ECO-SMART: ELECTRIFIED POWERTRAINS AND SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS All-New Bigster is the first vehicle to have Dacia’s new electrified powertrains, delivering best-in-class efficiency. Strongly reflecting its values, Dacia has increased its use of sustainable materials on All-New Bigster.

NEW ELECTRIFIED POWERTRAINS All-New Bigster HYBRID 155. Bigster is the first Renault Group model to gain the all-new HYBRID 155 powertrain, combining a 107 bhp 4-cylinder petrol engine, two electric motors (a 50 bhp motor and a high-voltage starter/generator), a 1.4 kWh battery (230V) and an automatic electric gearbox. It has four gears for the ICE engine and two others for the electric motors. This combined technology is made possible by the absence of a clutch.

The HYBRID 155 powertrain complements the HYBRID 140 range available on All-New Duster and Jogger. It delivers more power (up 15 bhp), more torque (up 20 Nm to 170 Nm for the combustion engine alone) and increased towing capacity (up 250 kg to around one tonne). Efficiency has also been improved, with a 6% reduction in fuel consumption and emissions, owing primarily to optimised engine speed management.

Combining regenerative braking with the high energy recovery capacity of the battery and the efficiency of the automatic gearbox, Bigster can remain in all-electric mode up to 80% of the time in the city. The car always starts up in all-electric mode.

All-New Bigster TCe 140. Available for the first time in the Dacia range at this level of power, this powertrain is based on the TCe 130 available on All-New Duster. This first level of electrification combines a new-generation 1.2 litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine based on the Miller cycle (optimised efficiency and reduced pumping loss) with a 48V mild hybrid system and a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The hybrid system supports the combustion engine during the start-up and acceleration phases, optimising driving pleasure and reducing average fuel consumption (5.6 l/100 km) and CO 2 emissions (129g/km) by around 10% compared with an ICE of equivalent power. Regenerative braking recharges the 0.8 kWh battery as part of a process that is completely transparent to the driver.

All-New Bigster TCe 130 4x4. All-New Bigster is built to head off the beaten track with an all-wheel drive system mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, and a 48V mild hybrid system to maximise efficiency. This hybrid system supports the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged engine during start-up and acceleration, reducing fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions, while providing enhanced driving pleasure. Regenerative braking recharges the 0.8 kWh battery as part of a process that is completely transparent to the driver.

SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS As part of its Eco Smart approach, Dacia is proud to be using a larger proportion of sustainable materials on All-New Bigster. Overall, Bigster includes almost 20% of recycled plastics, a higher proportion than usual in the automotive industry.

All-New Bigster uses Starkle®, a material invented by Dacia's engineers and first used on All-New Duster. Starkle® contains up to 20% of recycled polypropylene. Used untreated and unpainted, it has a smaller carbon footprint in manufacture. The lower body and wheel arch protection, as well as parts of the front and rear bumpers are made from Starkle®, recognisable by its mottled appearance.

The front and rear skid plates on All-New Bigster are dyed in the mass, a technique that uses less paint while keeping the parts looking good for longer.

As part of a more environmentally-friendly approach, Dacia has decided to stop using leather and chrome trim on all its models and to limit the use of paper. As a result, the onboard user manual is smaller. A complete, interactive, digital version is accessible via the My Dacia app and the Dacia website.

ROBUST AND OUTDOOR: A C-SEGMENT SUV ‘DACIA STYLE’

EQUIPMENT AND ACCESSORIES FOR GETTING AWAY FROM IT ALL Dacia's ingenious modular roof bars are standard on All-New Bigster Extreme. The roof bars are longitudinal in the standard position but can be quickly repositioned crosswise. As a result, customers do not need to buy conventional roof bars that have to be continuously assembled and dismantled. All other Bigster models are fitted with fixed longitudinal roof bars as standard.

Enjoy the open air from the passenger compartment with the panoramic opening sunroof: a first for Dacia. Dacia's first panoramic opening sunroof is 120 cm long, designed to open by 35 cm with a tilt-and-turn function. Standard on Extreme, the panoramic opening sunroof lets the light shine in.

Dacia InNature accessories.

Sleep Pack: simple, portable and affordable, the Sleep pack fits into All-New Bigster's boot. It includes three main parts: a double bed (1m90 long and up to 1m30 wide) that can be deployed by a single person in less than two minutes, a tablet and storage space. The Sleep Pack is designed specifically for the interior dimensions of Bigster.

simple, portable and affordable, the Sleep pack fits into All-New Bigster's boot. It includes three main parts: a double bed (1m90 long and up to 1m30 wide) that can be deployed by a single person in less than two minutes, a tablet and storage space. The Sleep Pack is designed specifically for the interior dimensions of Bigster. Roof rack: ideal for outdoor activities, the roof rack is simply fixed to the modular roof bars in the crosswise position or to cross-roof bars available after-market (maximum dynamic weight on vehicle roof: 80 kg).

ideal for outdoor activities, the roof rack is simply fixed to the modular roof bars in the crosswise position or to cross-roof bars available after-market (maximum dynamic weight on vehicle roof: 80 kg). Tent: designed for a perfect fit with the rear of All-New Bigster, it provides particularly spacious accommodation while adventuring.

All-New Bigster offers a range of unique accessories.

The nomad armrest in the center of the second row transforms into a backpack, and instantly accompanies the passenger on the next leg of their journey when they leave All-New Bigster.

in the center of the second row transforms into a backpack, and instantly accompanies the passenger on the next leg of their journey when they leave All-New Bigster. The organiser transforms the front seatback into ergonomic storage for the rear passenger.

transforms the front seatback into ergonomic storage for the rear passenger. The Cargo Box attaches to All-New Bigster's tow bar, providing additional cargo volume without compromising roof clearance.

ALWAYS READY FOR ADVENTURE All-New Bigster is the ideal companion for open-air family adventures, able to go down trails requiring the traction of a 4x4.

A well-protected body and passenger compartment.

You do not have to be afraid of scratches and minor knocks that are an inevitable part of outdoor adventures. The all-round body protection is generous, robust and durable. Made from recycled, unpainted material, the Starkle ® used in the wheel arches, side protection and parts of the bumper was developed to resist the knocks and bumps that are frequent in off-road conditions. Similarly, any impacts go virtually unnoticed on the dyed in the mass front and rear skid plates.

that are an inevitable part of outdoor adventures. The all-round body protection is generous, robust and durable. Made from recycled, unpainted material, the Starkle used in the wheel arches, side protection and parts of the bumper was developed to resist the knocks and bumps that are frequent in off-road conditions. Similarly, any impacts go virtually unnoticed on the dyed in the mass front and rear skid plates. Inside, All-New Bigster features particularly hard-wearing materials and fabrics. The Extreme trim has, as standard, washable Microcloud synthetic TEP upholstery and rubber floor mats at front and rear, as well as in the boot. These mats include 20% of recycled materials.

Efficient 4x4 transmission. All-New Bigster TCe 130 4x4 features Terrain Control 4x4 transmission, with five driving modes:

AUTO : the transmission automatically distributes torque between the front and rear axles depending on grip and speed.

: the transmission automatically distributes torque between the front and rear axles depending on grip and speed. SNOW : optimises grip on slippery roads with specific settings for the ESC and traction control functions.

: optimises grip on slippery roads with specific settings for the ESC and traction control functions. MUD/SAND: for driving on loose surfaces such as muddy or sandy tracks

for driving on loose surfaces such as muddy or sandy tracks OFF-ROAD : delivers the best off-road capability on tough terrain and tracks. This mode distributes torque automatically and efficiently between the front and rear wheels depending on grip and speed.

: delivers the best off-road capability on tough terrain and tracks. This mode distributes torque automatically and efficiently between the front and rear wheels depending on grip and speed. ECO: optimises fuel consumption by adjusting the air conditioning and vehicle performance. It fine-tunes the distribution of engine torque between the front and rear axles to limit fuel consumption while adapting to grip conditions.

Hill descent control system is standard on Extreme. This system is particularly useful for driving off-road or on steep slopes at low speeds. It continually adjusts the brakes for a controlled descent at an appropriate speed (depending on driver input) of between 0 and 19mph. The system operates in all gears, including reverse. The driver no longer has to worry about the accelerator and brake pedals, just the steering wheel.

A SIMPLE RANGE TAILORED TO THE NEEDS OF C-SUV CUSTOMERS All-New Bigster reflects Dacia's ambition to deploy model ranges that are simple and clear, meeting the needs of all customers. All-New Bigster is available with three trim levels: Expression and two top-spec models for an similar price, Extreme (built for outdoor enthusiasts with a panoramic opening sunroof, modular roof bars, hill descent control, rubber mats and a 3-in-1 YouClip system as a standard) and Journey (for customers who want to travel in style, with its two-tone body paint (optional black roof), electric powered tailgate and driver's seat with power controls as a standard).

Main standard equipment Expression: dual-zone automatic air-conditioning, electric parking brake, rain sensors, 17-inch alloy wheels, fixed roof bars, Media Display with 10.1-inch central touchscreen, 7-inch digital instrument panel, rear parking sensors and camera, electric front and rear windows, power folding mirrors, 40/20/40 rear modular bench seat with the Easy Fold function.

Extreme: as for Expression + 18-inch alloy wheels, modular roof bars, Copper Brown exterior and interior trim, panoramic opening sunroof, hands-free key, washable Microcloud synthetic TEP upholstery, rubber floor and boot mats, 10.1-inch digital instrument panel, Media Nav Live system with 10.1-inch central touchscreen and connected navigation, 6-speaker Arkamys 3D Sound audio system, hill descent control.

Journey: as for Expression + 18-inch alloy wheels, two-tone paintwork, electric powered tailgate, hands-free key, high centre console with armrest, driver's seat with power controls, 10-inch digital instrument panel, New Media Nav Live system with 10.1-inch central touchscreen and connected navigation, 6-speakers Arkamys 3D Sound audio system, wireless phone charger, adaptive cruise control.