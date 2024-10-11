Ferrari Roma Spider Tailor Made (2024)

Ferrari Roma Spider Tailor Made

Ferrari presents a unique version of the Roma Spider created by the Tailor Made department: the car will be on display at the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena as of today as part of the ‘Ferrari One of a Kind’ exhibition, dedicated to the exclusive world of personalisation for the Maranello-based manufacturer.

The aim of this Roma Spider in particular is to highlight innovative component production techniques, enabled through the use of special, refined supplies. Standing out among these is work on the fabric in the central panel of the seats with manual stitching that adopts leather from the interior and applies thread obtained from recycled tyres.

On this car, Ferrari has launched work with lasers on aluminium body components for the shield on the front wing, as well as the option of personalising the bonnet design with a compass rose and the geographical coordinates of Maranello. Aluminium recycled during the production phase in the Ferrari foundry is also used to create some components of the twin-turbo V8 engine, reducing the volume of waste to a minimum.

Other noteworthy features include the use of chrome-free nappa leather and wood of controlled origin on the tonneau cover and rear floor, as well as components made from sand, on the centre console, recycling the sand removed from casts in the Maranello foundry.

Collaboration with Montblanc was also of considerable importance, with Ferrari’s partner creating a special edition of the celebrated Meisterstück for the occasion. This iconic writing instrument now sports the same Oro Mida colour specifically chosen by the Maranello Styling Centre to characterise the Ferrari Roma Spider Tailor Made. This unique item is also enhanced with a nib made of hand-worked Au750 solid gold and platinum-coated with a special compass motif, and cap and sections also coated in platinum.

2024 Ferrari Roma Spider Tailor Made

In keeping with the concept of journeying as a thread running through the whole project, the writing instrument is accompanied by a logbook with a cover featuring reused leather in the same colour found in the interior of the Ferrari Roma Spider: Rosso Bologna and Pelle Metalizzata Oro Mida. Impressed on the cover are the coordinates of Maranello, the same as the ones on the body of the logbook and which recall the compass rose engraved on the bonnet, an indissoluble connection between the writing instrument and the car.

This Ferrari Roma Spider represented an unparalleled opportunity for research and development on materials and processing to further extend the wealth of personalisation options offered by the Tailor Made department. So it is that the car becomes part of the special ‘One of a Kind’ exhibition installed at the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena, which offers visitors a specific immersive experience of the personalisation programmes to which Ferrari clients have access: together with the interactive wall enabling a physical experience of materials, fabrics, colours and the vast range of options that the Ferrari Styling Centre provides for clients, the installation is now enhanced with the particular materials chosen for the Ferrari Roma Spider Tailor Made to make it unique. The car will stay on display at the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena until February 2025.

FERRARI ROMA SPIDER – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

ENGINE

Type V8 – 90° – twin turbo

Total displacement 3855 cc

Bore and stroke 86.5 mm x 82 mm

Max. power output* 456 kW (620 cv) at 5750–7500 rpm

Max. torque 760 Nm at 3000-5750 rpm

Max. revs 7500 rpm

Compression ratio 9.45:1

Specific power output 161 cv/l

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Length 4656 mm

Width 1974 mm

Height 1306 mm

Wheelbase 2670 mm

Front track 1652 mm

Rear track 1679 mm

Dry weight** 1556 kg

Dry/power ratio 2.5 kg/cv

Weight distribution 48% front / 52% rear

Fuel tank capacity 80 litres

Boot capacity 255 litres

TYRES AND WHEELS

Front 245/35 ZR 20 J8.0

Rear 285/35 ZR 20 J10.0

BRAKES

Front 390 x 34 mm

Rear 360 x 32 mm

TRANSMISSION AND GEARBOX

8-speed F1 DCT

ELECTRONIC CONTROLS

EPS, VDC, ABS with EBD, F1-TCS, E-Diff3, SSC 6.0, FDE, SCM-E Frs

PERFORMANCE

Max. speed > 320 km/h

0–100 km/h 3.4 s

0–200 km/h 9.7 s

100-0 km/h 32.0 m

200-0 km/h 130.0 m

FUEL CONSUMPTION

11.4 l/100 km – Combined WLTC cycle

CO 2 EMISSIONS

258 g/km2 – Combined WLTC cycle

* With 98 RON fuel

** With optional lightweight content