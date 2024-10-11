Alpine A390 Beta Concept (2024)

Alpine A390 Beta Concept

The A390_? show car, the very first 100% electric Alpine sport fastback introduces a new dimension to the brand's sporting universe. It foreshadows the second of three Dream Garage models, the ideal garage by Alpine for all enthusiastic drivers.

After the A290 and before the future electric A110, the A390_? anticipates the second phase of Alpine's Dream Garage, the trio of sports cars marking the brand's electric transition.

The name A390_? follows Alpine's nomenclature, which combines an A followed by three numbers. The 3 refers to the size of the vehicle, and the 90 to the brand's multi-purpose, everyday vehicles. The Greek letter beta refers to the intermediate stage of development before the official launch of the production car.

The A390_? offers a glimpse of the future road car designed for daily use and capable of transforming itself into a racing beast like the iconic A110, for a far sportier driving experience. Alpine defines it as a true sports car under a “dressed” design, like a racing car in a tailor-made suit.

Like the Alpenglow concept car presented at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, the A390_? show car draws inspiration from the Alps' mountain ranges. Rock, minerals, and snow are natural elements that have fuelled the design and choice of materials, giving it its strength of character.

Drawing on its heritage and racing DNA, Alpine proposes a creation emblematic of French savoir-faire, a perfect blend of daring and innovation. At a time when low-carbon transport is becoming essential in the automotive sector, the Alpine A390_? show car is more than just a promise. It demonstrates the Alpine brand's commitment to high-end, exhilarating, and sustainable sportiness.

"A390_? previews the future Alpine sport fastback, which we have designed like an A110 with 5 seats. The duality between the racing spirit and the refinement of this show car embodies the performance and driving experience that we will deliver from 2025 onwards in our production vehicle, produced in France at the historic Dieppe Manufacture. More than the promise of a 100% Alpine experience, it's a genuine commitment." Philippe Krief, Alpine CEO

2024 Alpine A390 Beta Concept

A390_? EXTERIOR DESIGN: THE SPORT FASTBACK, AN ALPINE FIRST & FOREMOST

At first glance, the A390_? catches the eye with its undeniably Alpine look, interpreted here as a minimalist, high-tech strip of light.

A390_?, the new Alpine silhouette The silhouette of the A390_?, as dynamic as it is fluid, unveils a genuine sculpture. It resembles a monolithic bubble, drawing its inspiration from a drop of water. This natural shape offers the optimum balance between functionality and aerodynamics. Lastly, the side of the car follows the signature line of Alpine cars, adding an impression of movement, even when stationary.

“Bleu Specular”, an iconic colour The A390_?'s intense, multi-faceted blue highlights the show car's sharp shapes. The moving paint particles vibrate with movement. The tint oscillates between bright, light-catching blues and deeper shades; this interplay of contrasts accentuates the vehicle's lines.

The lighting signature, the soul of the show car The Alpine A390_? show car stands out for its distinctive lighting signature, in line with Alpenglow. A swarm of illuminated triangles called “Cosmic Dust” under the front and rear lighting strip evokes a comet piercing the atmosphere. Lastly, the slender light bars at the front and rear, which seem to split the air like a blade, evoke lightness.

Aerodynamics for even more sportiness As if flowing through the air, the A390_? features visible aerodynamic elements. At the front, a “flying bridge” enhances airflow over the upper part of the vehicle. The micro-perforated grille guides the air in the best possible way, while the wide side scoops create an air curtain to accelerate the natural flow.

The more conceptual rear end is the interpretation of “Light Follows Function": the light underlines the show car's aerodynamic elements. The shark fin, a reference to the Alpines racing at Le Mans, is synonymous with fluidity and stability.

Lastly, in harmony with the rear diffuser, the illuminated light strip can be extended or retracted by 80 mm, enabling the A390_? to transform from a 'short-tail' to a 'long-tail' design. This ability to extend reduces the aerodynamic drag coefficient and improves the vehicle's operating range.

The snowflake as a source of inspiration The design of the A390_? show car's wheels are inspired by the crystalline properties of a snowflake, both strong and light. The 22-inch front and 23-inch rear wheels are enhanced by a cabochon in the wheel centre, illuminated by a bluish halo reminiscent of jewellery. The transparent effect of the central flange, which resembles a thin layer of ice, highlights the Active Torque Vectoring function in the background.

The definition of sport fastback, according to Alpine For a show car whose exterior design is 85% true to that of the future production model, A390_? embodies a philosophy where form follows function and the technical and aerodynamic elements are intentionally sporty.

It takes the form of a sport fastback, combining fluidity and sportiness with spaciousness. This silhouette, with its plunging rear window, like an unbroken line, contributes to the vehicle's aerodynamic performance.

As a result, A390_? boasts lines combining lightness and dynamism and is, first and foremost, an invitation to experience sportiness with others.

A390_? INTERIOR DESIGN: SPECTACULAR DUALITY

While the exterior of the A390_? show car tends to resemble the future production model, the interior is deliberately conceptual, allowing a glimpse of a futuristic vision of Alpine interiors while preserving the brand's fundamentals.

"Duality is at the heart of the A390_?'s design, a powerful vector of emotion and creation. The colourful exterior contrasts with the monochrome interior, where sharp black mineral contrasts with the whiteness of immaculate snow. Technology coexists with nature, the raw with the refined, the hot with the cold... The driving position itself has two facets: a simple press of the central control transforms it into a Formula 1 cockpit." Antony Villain, VP, Alpine Design

An immediate immersion in the Alps The antagonistic opening of the side doors and the absence of a B-pillar reinforce the feeling that the A390_? is an invitation to climb aboard and reveal an overall symbolism inspired by the Alps. The interior is designed like a mountain landscape, exploiting all the sensations this universe provokes in our imagination.

Two very distinct worlds, cut by a clear diagonal, can be found:

at the front, mineral meets technicity with sharp lines forging a Formula 1 cockpit The A390_? reveals all its sportiness thanks to a driving cockpit and a double driving position, both dynamic and innovative.

at the rear, an immaculate blanket of powder reminds the purity of snow-covered peaks and embodies ultimate comfort.

Lastly, the floor features a unique structure made from ultra-light recycled carbon. Thanks to the multiple raised inserts of carbon elements, this floor evokes speed and asphalt as you watch it roll by under your feet.

The cockpit, the centrepiece of the show car The cockpit of the A390_? is an immersive space that promises to offer drivers a “Feel@One” experience, where they become one with their car. The cockpit consists of a luminous triangle graphically representing the driving axis. Three glass slats behind the steering wheel, positioned successively, create a holographic effect for a dynamic, multi-dimensional reading of driving information.

The steering wheel, F1 at your fingertips Directly inspired by Formula 1, the A390_?'s steering wheel is compact, technical and precise, inviting you to drive. It features two different geometries, allowing drivers to switch between the world of everyday driving and that of extreme sportiness.

The driver places an ice crystal (as a key) at the centre of the steering wheel to bring the vehicle to life. Like a jewel, it is inspired by the crystals found in high mountains. It seals the famous Alpine A-arrow logo as if set in ice.

Derived from F1, the OV or 'overtake' button - already featured on the A290's steering wheel - allows full engine power to be delivered instantly with a light touch.

Further buttons allow for modifying the hydraulic suspension, metering the regenerative braking and adapting the multimedia modes.

An enhanced driving experience The P-R-N-D transmission buttons on the centre console take on a mineral aspect, like cut and polished pieces of rock. The seat control, positioned just to the right of the driver and in the heart of the cockpit, initiates the driver's seat position change to “F1” mode. As for the passenger, he becomes the co-driver thanks to the glass blade levitating in front of him, displaying information on the road configuration.

Step into the shoes of an Alpine driver To fully enjoy the sporting experience, the Alpine design team scanned a Formula 1 bucket seat to develop the A390_? driver's seat. It offers two driving positions for two types of use: daily versatility or high-performance sportiness combined with comfort.

The first position is high, with pedals closer to the floor for daily use. The second position, activated by an aeronautical-inspired control, is about performance and sportiness: the entire seat tilts into F1 position, the pedals are raised, and the steering wheel tightens. The seat nearly levitates above the floor. This lightness is exemplified in the choice of materials: the seat is a carbon shell, the headrest a flexible 3D-printed structure inlaid with a transparent element that appears to be carved from ice.

The front seats include a two-tone, four-point Sabelt harness, reminiscing the extraction system of an F1 car.

Rear seat comfort in a snowy cocoon In contrast to the driver-oriented front of the interior, the rear area embodies comfort. This is achieved through the use of memory foam for maximum on-board comfort. The white bench seat is assembled in one seamless piece to give passengers the impression of being the first ones to step onto a blanket of pure snow. The curved shapes of the door panels, central area and headrests evoke the curves of winding slopes.

In the centre, a cube in the form of a hologram addresses the rear passengers. At the top of the seat, speakers encased in ice blocks provide an immersive sound experience, echoing those in the front seats. On the rear deck, Stratasys crystals evoke the sparkle of snow under the sun's rays.

THE FUTURE A390: BETWEEN FRENCH TECHNOLOGIES AND SAVOIR-FAIRE

In keeping with the spirit that has driven Alpine since its creation in 1955, the brand's engineers are passionately committed to imagining the sports car of tomorrow. Their challenge: to reinvent sportiness for the electric age while providing just as much - if not more - driving thrills and sensations. Following the A290, which reinterprets sportiness in the city, the A390 aims to bring the A110 driving experience to life in a sporty fastback that can accommodate up to 5 people on board. Alpine is well on the way to demonstrating that this dream can become reality, thanks to the technologies developed in-house for this new addition to the Dream Garage.

"The A390_? foreshadows our future sport fastback that will enrich the Alpine range by ushering in the era of electric driving pleasure for car enthusiasts looking for the sportiness of an A110 and the perfect balance between distinction, performance and everyday use. The A390 will bring together the best technologies developed at Alpine and by our partners. This show car is concrete proof of the French know-how championed by the brand, just as the A390 will be." Sovany Ang, VP, Alpine Product Performance

A platform adapted for Alpine Alpine's future sport fastback car will be designed to be electric, based on a heavily modified version of Ampere's AmpR Medium platform. The flexibility and advantages of this platform, dedicated to electric motors, have enabled Alpine's engineers to make the modifications necessary to develop a resolutely sporty fastback. The batteries, for example, are positioned under the passenger compartment to ensure that the centre of gravity is as low as possible, thereby improving road holding. On-board space is optimised by a flat floor that gives all passengers a greater sense of space than in a comparable combustion-powered vehicle.

Intelligent motricity for sporty, dynamic performance The A390_? show car reveals the driving qualities of the future production vehicle and a powertrain that will offer the sensations of an A110 transposed into this all-new model.

This sport fastback will feature three electric motors developed by Alpine: one at the front and two at the rear. It will also feature an innovative, non-permanent AWD (all-wheel drive) system. Axle drive will be managed by an intelligent torque management system entirely developed and perfected by Alpine engineers: Active Torque Vectoring.

By intelligently controlling the distribution of torque between the front and rear axles and independently to the left and right rear wheels, this technology optimises the vehicle's longitudinal performance and cornering dynamism while guaranteeing a high degree of reassurance and confidence in the system, whatever the level of grip under each wheel. A balancing act that gives the vehicle the lightweight feel of an A110, virtually reducing the inertia perceived when cornering most efficiently, for a unique experience in every driving mode. This technological combination of three electric motors monitored by the Active Torque Vectoring, previously reserved for hypercars produced in small runs, is a world first in the segment.

A sport fastback steeped in French savoir-faire The A390_? show car is a concentration of French savoir-faire, a fundamental value and one of the pillars of the Alpine brand.

The vehicle's floor is made from high-performance carbon by Lavoisier Composites, a Lyon-based start-up specialising in developing and manufacturing eco-sourced composite parts. Inspired by the mineral aesthetics of basalt organs, the floor consists of a multitude of triangular-section elements whose facets reveal the depth of carbon and the brilliance of silicium. This exclusive creation is made entirely from recycled materials from the aeronautical and photovoltaic industries.

The seat headrests are 3D printed by Erpro Group, the French leader in 3D printing, which develops cutting-edge prototypes for the automotive, aeronautical, design and luxury sectors. They used a bio-sourced elastomer, Arkema's Pebax® Rnew®, produced partly from castor seed.

As with the show car, the bespoke acoustic architecture designed and developed by Devialet guarantees ultra-premium sound quality for the production vehicle, giving passengers the impression of travelling in a recording studio. The system will enhance the ADS, or Alpine Drive Sound, derived from the engine's natural harmonics, to bring all the power of a sporty sound experience to the driver and passengers in the cabin.

The existing partnership with Michelin will enable the production model to be fitted with tyres developed in collaboration with Alpine, providing a unique driving experience dedicated to the A390.

100% electric, 100% French The production version of the A390 will be manufactured from 2025 at the Manufacture Alpine Dieppe Jean Rédélé, based on the AmpR Medium platform. Its three electric motors will come from the Cléon Megafactory, and the batteries will then be assembled in Douai, confirming the short production cycle of the future A390.