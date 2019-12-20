A year before Ken Miles set lap records at Le Mans in Ford's famed GT40, the famous race driver and engineers made waves on the track in the first 1965 Mustang Shelby GT350 fastback coupe. Ford celebrates the legacy 55 years later with a new limited-edition 2020 Mustang Shelby GT350 Heritage Edition Package.

For 2020 Ford produces a limited run of Heritage Editions finished in classic Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue side and over-the-top race stripes in a nod to the 1965 GT350 competition model developed by Carroll Shelby. Additional cues include front and rear exterior badges finished in Guardsman Blue and a unique dash badge inside. GT350R models will feature all-black seats with red accents.

The throwback Heritage Edition Package comes a year after Shelby GT350 received tons of upgrades. These include revised from chassis geometry for improved steering capabilities, revised antilock braking and MagneRide tuning for optimized aerodynamic components, altogether resulting in an improved ride, stability and handling both on the track and on the road. Additionally, the model gets a revised high-trail steering knuckle leveraged from the Shelby GT500. It also features a new steering rack and recalibrated electric power steering control.

2020 Mustang Shelby GT350 has a starting price of $50,440, while GT350R will be offered at $73,435.

Source: Ford