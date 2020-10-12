ŠKODA drivers now receive enhanced support in their search for vacant parking spaces. To achieve this, the Czech car manufacturer has concluded a cooperation agreement with Parkopedia, the world's leading parking service provider. As a result, ŠKODA drivers have access to real-time information on millions of parking spaces throughout Europe, which is displayed via the vehicle's navigation system or the ŠKODA Connect App. The parking space locator is one of many features of the mobile online services included in ŠKODA Connect.

Finding a vacant parking space or the nearest multi-story car park in a strange town can be a nerve-racking experience. ŠKODA drivers are already supported in their search for a parking space through the mobile online services of ŠKODA Connect. Thanks to a new partnership, the scope of the service have been comprehensively expanded. ŠKODA drivers have access to information on millions of parking spaces throughout Europe as a result of the collaboration with Parkopedia, the world's leading parking service provider. Using the vehicle's navigation system or the ŠKODA Connect App, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, the cheapest and closest parking options are displayed at the respective location or a selected address. In addition to the fees, it also shows whether the parking spaces are actually vacant – in real-time, subject to availability. The latest version of the ŠKODA Connect App or the navigation system can also provide route guidance directly to the selected parking space.

Jan Havlas, coordinator of Connected Car projects at ŠKODA AUTO, says: "We are constantly expanding our ŠKODA Connect service offers with the aim of making remote vehicle access and communication more convenient for our customers. The partnership with Parkopedia is another important element of this. Parkopedia offers ŠKODA drivers the parking service and integrative user experience via the ŠKODA Connect app and the vehicle's infotainment display".

Founded in 2007, Parkopedia provides detailed information on more than 70 million parking spaces in 15,000 cities and 89 countries worldwide. These include multi-story car parks, public and private parking facilities.