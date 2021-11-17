Dodge brand is breaking all the rules, unlocking new, unrestricted, personalization options with new Jailbreak models for 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebodies. The Jailbreak models unlock color-combination ordering restrictions and add new factory-custom options to deliver enthusiasts the freedom to create a Dodge performance vehicle that perfectly fits their individual style.

"Roughly half of all Dodge customers modify their vehicles," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer - Stellantis. "For those looking for increased performance, we will launch Direct Connection next month. But for those looking for a unique appearance, we are going to let customers run free through the styling archives. We're taking most of the parts and pieces we've used over the years, adding a few new ones and letting customers build their own ‘One of One.' So, if you're dreaming about owning a Stinger Yellow Challenger with Brass Monkey wheels, Hammerhead Grey seats, blue Brembos and red badges, I'm not sure we should, but we'll build it for you."

The new Jailbreak option package for 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody models unlocks ordering restrictions, freeing owners to mix and match from a full menu of features. Jailbreak models also include a unique Jailbreak badge on the instrument panel, and output on the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is bumped to 807 horsepower thanks to a revised powertrain calibration.

The Jailbreak model for the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody lets option combinations run wild in more than 20 categories, including seven options for seats, stripes and wheels; six brake caliper color options; five exterior badging finishes; four choices each of steering wheels; seat belt colors and floor mats; and much more.

In addition to unlocking previously restricted color combinations, Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak also unleashes new Jailbreak-exclusive content options, including:

Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats

Hammerhead Grey floor mat accents

Hammerhead Grey, sepia and Demonic Red seat belts

Leather steering wheel and Alcantara steering wheel options, with white SRT logo

Copper Weaver carbon fiber bezel finish

Decklid stripe and Widebody side stripe

Brass Monkey, Satin Chrome and red exterior badging finish

Chrome fuel door finish

Blue and yellow brake calipers

20-by-11-inch Warp Speed Satin Carbon and lightweight Low Gloss Granite wheels

For the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak model, option and feature combinations are also plentiful. Personalization paths run through seven wheel options, six exterior stripe and brake caliper color offerings, five varieties of seats and exterior badging finishes, and four options of steering wheels, seat belt colors and floor mats.

Exclusive Jailbreak content options for the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak include:

Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats

Hammerhead Grey floor mat accents

Hammerhead Grey, Sepia and Demonic Red seat belts

Leather steering wheel and Alcantara steering wheel options, with white SRT logo

Hood, roof and decklid vinyl stripes

Brass Monkey, Satin Chrome and red exterior badging finish

Black Nickel exhaust tip finish

Blue and yellow brake calipers

20-by-11-inch Warp Speed Satin Carbon and lightweight Low Gloss Granite wheels

Those who can't decide from among the wide array of features can opt for order combinations created by the Dodge Product Design Office, such as Old School and Brass Funky.

The Old School Challenger Jailbreak model features an F8 Green exterior dressed up with 20-by-11-inch Warp Speed Satin Carbon wheels; Satin Chrome Hellcat grille, fender and decklid badging; Gunmetal Grey brake calipers; a Chrome fuel door; Hammerhead Grey floor mat accents and seat belts; Dark Engine Turned aluminum bezels; leather steering wheel with a white SRT logo and a twill headliner.

The Brass Funky Charger Jailbreak combines a Hellraisin exterior with sepia Laguna leather seats, sepia floor mat accents, carbon fiber bezels, suede headliner and an Alcantara steering wheel with a white SRT logo on the interior. The exterior also includes 20-by-11-inch Brass Monkey wheels; Brass Monkey Hellcat grille, fender and decklid badging; orange brake calipers; carbon dual stripes and black exhaust tips.

Additional recommended order combinations include Red Dawn, The Classic, Yin Yang and more.

The 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak option package will be available for customer orders through dealerships in late Q4 2021 at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $995.

Dodge Power Brokers dealers will be able to order and display Jailbreak models in their showrooms. The new Dodge Power Brokers program, recently announced in tandem with the new Direct Connection performance parts line, will build a network of dealerships equipped with staff trained to deliver a performance-focused customer service experience.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2022 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Dodge Durango SRT 392, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.