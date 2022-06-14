Porsche will offer a special, market-specific sports car with the "America" moniker. The new 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America will reach showrooms in late 2022 as part of the 2023 model year. A very limited number will be created, making this one of the rarest Type 992 models.

Its arrival marks the continuance of a tradition that began in 1952: offering an open top, enthusiast-focused sports car made specifically for the North American market. The new model – revealed during the 2022 Porsche Parade in Poconos, Pa. – is based on the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet, and features the same high performance chassis and powertrain as that model. Emphasizing its focus on driving pleasure, it is exclusively available with a seven-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive.

"Passion for driving a Porsche runs deep in the United States. In particular, there is something special about hitting the road in an open top 911 with a manual transmission that fits perfectly here," said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America Inc. "This is also the perfect time to add another ‘America' model to our story as we look back on 70 years since the 356 America Roadster and 30 years since the 964 America Roadster."

A high performance sports car for open top driving enthusiasts The new 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America uses a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter boxer six-cylinder engine to generate 473 hp and 420 lb.-ft. of torque. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) Sport is standard equipment, and lowers the ride height by 10 mm while adding helper springs to the rear axle. Sport Exhaust and the Sport Chrono Package are also both standard equipment. Rear axle steering and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) are available as added cost options. The standard cast iron brake rotors measure 408 mm (16 inch) in front with six-piston aluminum fixed calipers and 380 mm (14.9 inch) rotors in the rear with four-piston fixed aluminum calipers finished in black.

Styling by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur

Aesthetic changes applied by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur make this a striking sports car both from a distance and up close. The exterior color, Azure Blue 356, was inspired by the 1953 356 America Roadster. Through Paint to Sample Plus, the color is revived and reserved for this special vehicle in the 2023 model year. The windshield frame is finished in Satin Black. RS Spyder Design Wheels are specially-finished with the interior portion of the spokes in white, the outermost flat surfaces in silver and a Guards Red pinstripe along the edge of the rim.

Along the doors, decals in white with Guards Red accents read "America" while the model designation on the rear features "911 Carrera" in white and "GTS" in Guards Red.

Cross stitching in Guards Red with surrounding stitching in Pebble Grey continue the color combination through the cabin, including along the upper dashboard and door panels. Two-tone stitching in Guards Red and Pebble Grey continue the contrast on the center console armrest where "America" is embossed in the leather. Unique illuminated door sill plates commemorating the 70th anniversary of the 356 America Roadster are also included as standard equipment, along with a leather interior in black, seat belts in Guards Red, the tachometer and instrument cluster in white and a heated GT Sport steering wheel.

An optional extended interior package continues this theme with a 12 o'clock marking in Guards Red to the steering wheel and Guards Red cross stitching on the inside edge of the wheel. This package also adds two-tone stitching to the shift boot and adds a gear pattern on the manual lever in Guards Red. Sport Seats Plus with double stitching in Guards Red and Pebble Grey with "911" stitching on the headrests in Guards Red and the leather backrest release loops in the same color. The floor mats also gain the same two-tone stitching in Guards Red and Pebble Grey. Finally, the vehicle key is painted in Azure Blue 356 to match the car, and a leather key pouch with two-tone stitching and "America" embossment completes the package.

Pricing and Availability

The 2023 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America is expected to arrive at U.S. dealers in late 2022 and will carry a starting MSRP of $184,920 excluding $1,450 for delivery, processing, and handling. Including the extended interior package, MSRP is $192,430 also excluding $1,450 for delivery, processing and handling.