It is always painful to pay for car repair when the prices of everything have reached the sky, and car repairing is not cheap at all. However, many times, we have to take our cars to auto repair shops because of the flat tire, dead battery, clogged filter, weird noises, and whatnot. The good news is, you can minimize all these expenses of auto repair and can maintain your car well on your own. All you need to do is to take some time out to perform these checks mentioned below. Here are a few easy to remember and simple tips to keep your car in good running condition. If you keep the value of your car, then heed these tips!

1. Check and Change Car's Oil

How often should you have your oil checked or changed? For years, car owners have been told that their car's oil needed to be changed every 3000 miles or after three months. Well, oil manufacturers claim that oil can last up to 10,000 miles, which means you really don't need oil service that frequently. However, oil is the blood of your vehicle, and your car isn't going to go far and smoothly without it. Therefore, you must know how to check your car's oil. Plus, the best practice is to get it replaced every 5,000 miles to maximize engine efficiency for a longer period.

2. Check Your Battery Frequently

A dead car battery can ruin your whole day, and you don't want to get stranded at the side of the road. The good news is, checking your vehicle's battery and keeping its condition in check is not a daunting task. Most auto shops offer battery testing at very affordable rates. It is probably the best way to spot problems at an early stage, so you don't have to pay for a tow truck to tow your car to the auto shop.

3. Clean Windshields and Change the Wipers

Dirty windshields can cause visual impairments and can also result in an accident. Therefore, they should be cleaned properly every day before you start driving so you can see the road clearly. It is very significant for you to have a clear view of the road to make sure you and others on the road are safe. If they are not cleaned, then the dirt particles can collect and scratch the windshield when you use the wipers. If you live in the area where it often rains, then it is recommended to check your wipers and replace them if needed. Moreover, while cleaning if you notice any cracks on your windshield, then you should get it replaced too by any autoglass TEC.

4. Check Tire Pressure and Ge Them Balanced

It is recommended to check the pressure of your vehicle's tires pressure before any extended road trip or once a month. You can use tire-pressure gauge to access the inflation pressure in every tire, including the spare, make sure they are properly inflated. You don't want your tire to burst in the middle of nowhere. Therefore, maintain the proper pressure in each tire and get them rotated and balanced to make them more long-wearing.