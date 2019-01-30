Audi team celebrates two decades of iconic design with an exclusive 20th Anniversary Edition of Audi TT. Already available for ordering, this bad boy has a lot to demonstrate. Let's check it out!

This is a limited-edition lineup and each vehicle comes with unique design elements that celebrate the heritage of Audi TT and embody model's appealing design. Available in coupe and roadster body styles, the cars can also be specified with Moccasin Brown Fine Nappa leather and custom-yellow contrast stitching.

Exclusive components

Paying homage to the Audi TT lineup, 20th Anniversary Edition model comes with exclusive details, inspired by the TTS Roadster concept, first revealed at the 1995 Tokyo Motor Show.

Along with exclusive exterior finish, TT 20th Anniversary Edition showcases high-gloss black exterior trim elements and unique 19-inch 5-arm-design gunmetal wheels with summer tires. There's also a trumpet-style stainless steel exhaust, accompanied by OLED taillights. Of course, there are also "20 Years of TT" badges all over the body.

Inside, there are S Sport seats, door armrests, steering wheel and central console upholstered in Mocassin Brown Fine Nappa leather with yellow contrast stitching for a more contemporary interpretation of the distinguished "baseball" stitching, seen in the original TT model. The interior also features numerous badges that remind everyone that this is not just an ordinary TT model.

Performance and technology

Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces a total of 228hp and is mated to a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch gearbox. This combination allows rather quick sprints – the vehicle can speed up to 100km/h in mere 5.2 seconds.

New TT also includes standard Audi phone box with wireless charging and signal booster. Furthermore, all machines in the lineup are equipped with a Technology package, including Audi virtual cockpit, MMI navigation plus, Audi smartphone integration with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Bang & Olufsen audio system and many more.

Enjoy!

Source: Audi