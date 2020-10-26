Julian Hanses is used to dealing with fast cars - even with very fast cars: The 23-year-old from Hilden has been active in motorsport since he was ten years old and started in the Formula 3 and 4 series after starting karting. This year Julian Hanses even drives Porsche 911 cars in the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany and in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East. Of course, such a petrolhead would also like to be motorized appropriately in everyday life: As Daily, Julian Hanses drives an Audi RS 3 in a stylish limousine version, which was equipped with chic Barracuda Ultralight Project 3.0 light-alloy wheels by JM Cardesign from Bergheim.

As a motorsport enthusiast, Julian Hanses knows about the driving dynamics advantages of low unsprung and rotating masses, so that he undoubtedly appreciates the weight advantage of the Ultralight Series one-piece rim from Barracuda Racing Wheels, which is achieved by means of the flow-forming production process: In the size built into his five-cylinder limo 8.5x19 inches, each wheel weighs only 10.9 kg. The milled spoke contours of the wheels in Flash Red contrast beautifully with the otherwise matt black rims and the glossy black Audi body. The weight-optimized 19-inches were soled with tires of the standard size 235/35R19.

Speaking of driving dynamics: The RS 3 is made even curvier by the KW coil springs installed by JM Cardesign, which reduces the ground clearance and the vehicle's center of gravity by around 30 millimeters.