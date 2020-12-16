A new partnership between luxury carmaker Automobili Pininfarina and integrated communications leader Deutsche Telekom will give owners of the new Battista pure-electric hypercar the chance to easily access online services in more than 50 countries worldwide - a first in the world of hypercars.

Every Battista will receive an embedded SIM and roaming technology for optimised connectivity worldwide. Using these components, Deutsche Telekom's roaming partner network and roaming traffic steering logic enables the vehicle to search for the strongest network, ensuring owners don't find themselves in communication blackspots even as they cross international borders.

This unrivalled connectivity also delivers heightened convenience for owners through Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, which ensure the vehicle will always be equipped with the most up-to-date software. The system is able to remotely update 26 individual electronic control modules in the Battista across functions covering the pure-electric powertrain, advanced safety and driving dynamics systems, vehicle control, infotainment as well as digital services. These software updates can be delivered via WIFI when parked within range in the garage, or using the embedded SIM on the road. In this way, the Battista is future-proof and owners will continue to benefit from the latest software advances as the years pass.

Automobili Pininfarina Chief Product and Engineering Officer Paolo Dellacha said: "All of these elements of connectivity contribute to our seamless Life on Board Concept. Everything from the driver-orientated user-experience to the convenience features such as the global roaming and OTA updates have been developed and engineered to bring heightened convenience to our luxury hyper GT."

The effortless digital concierge experience includes Smart Diagnostics technology, which monitors the vehicle to spot potential issues before they arise to ensure the pinnacle of electrified performance and safety at all time. If the system detects an issue that cannot be dealt with remotely by a software update, Automobili Pininfarina will dispatch one of its team of highly-skilled engineers to resolve the issue wherever the vehicle is in the world.

A specially developed smartphone app keeps owners connected to their Battista at all times, enabling customers to remotely lock and unlock the vehicle, view vehicle telemetry, check the state of charge and monitor the location of Battista. On the move, drivers can seamlessly link their smartphone which will mirror key apps and functions within the vehicle for enhanced music streaming and real-time navigation capabilities.

This wider connected and digital ecosystem is enhanced by the Battista's advanced infotainment system. The two logically-arranged and intuitive touchscreens and an additional slim display located in the centre, deliver all the key telemetry, dynamic functions and information as well as featuring selected media and navigation elements and controls. All have been designed and positioned in a way to ensure minimum driver distraction while providing all the required information while on the move.