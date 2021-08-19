Citroen has been the big winner at the 2021 Auto Express Used Car Awards. The C3 Aircross SUV has won the "Used Car of the Year" title, and the "Best Used Small SUV" awards, while its sibling, the Grand C4 Picasso was named "Best Used MPV" at the event.

The winner of the previous edition of the show, the C3 AIrcross SUV has also been recognized for a second consecutive year – it managed to impress the jury with its good looks, practical and elegant interior, and excellent value for money.

Steve Fowler, Editor-in-Chief at Auto Express, said: The Citroen C3 Aircross makes a fabulous used buy. It's one of the best small SUVs you can buy with its focus on comfort and practicality, and with plenty now on the used market it's a bargain for families looking for an affordable, high-quality and fun car.

Citroen Grand C4 Picasso and C3 Aircross were praised for their versatility and spacious interior, which can set up to seven adults in a comfortable and functional cabin, as well as lineup's efficient and agile power units.

