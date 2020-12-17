DS AUTOMOBILES, PSA Groupe's premium brand, is supplying 300 all-electric DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE models to electric vehicle subscription service provider Onto, with the cars available to book now.

Onto has placed an order for both DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE Performance Line and Ultra Prestige models, with prices starting from £499 a month for the Performance Line version. Onto users get up to 1,000 miles a month, with insurance, vehicle excise duty, roadside recovery and charging fees all included in the package.

Martin Gurney, Fleet Director for Groupe PSA said: "We're very excited to supply 300 DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE to Onto. The demand for electric vehicles continues to accelerate and customers are enjoying driving our E-TENSE technology whilst experiencing the attention to detail and craftsmanship of the car's interior. Having only being available to Onto customers for a short period, we're pleased to report that early demand is really strong."

The DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE is the first all-electric model from DS AUTOMOBILES and is powered by a 100kW (136hp) electric motor with 260Nm of torque, linked to a 50kWh lithium-ion battery to deliver a WLTP driving range of up to 206 miles. Charging to 80% takes just 30 minutes via a 100kW rapid charger.

Onto aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and provides customers with a fully flexible alternative to vehicle ownership for a monthly payment with no deposit. The single monthly rental covers all the costs of motoring - Insurance, roadside recovery, wear and tear, servicing and repairs, charging and vehicle excise duty are all included.

Rob Jolly, CEO of Onto, said: "The DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE offers our subscribers advanced technology with a sophisticated and elegant design, while also providing excellent range and charging capabilities. We are already seeing our customers appreciate the many charms of the DS Brand."