Everrati Automotive Limited (Everrati), the leading global technology company specialising in redefining and futureproofing automotive icons, today reveals its electrified Porsche 911 (964) Wide Body Cabriolet model – the first of its kind in the world.

Bringing together open-top zero-emission motoring with iconic design, Everrati's latest model offers a truly unique experience, with thrilling performance thanks to its state-of-the-art OEM-grade EV powertrain, but one that also majors on clean air.

As large-scale manufacturers focus their resources on the production of hardtop EVs, convertible EV options are scarce. Everrati is preserving the unique hood-down driving experience, offering buyers a choice beyond that of mainstream brands by combining timeless styling with the very latest in EV technology.

Developed in the UK – the so-named convertible capital of Europe – the 964 Wide Body Cabriolet is capable of delivering supercar levels of roof-down performance year-round. The 964 Wide Body Cabriolet is built upon Everrati's desire to positively contribute towards reducing air pollution, allowing top-down driving to be enjoyed to the maximum.

Extensively engineered at Everrati's global headquarters in Oxfordshire, England, the Wide Body Cabriolet, like all the company's models, combines a full restoration with the installation of sector-leading IP blended with technology from the best Tier 1 automotive suppliers.

As well as the UK and Europe, another key market for the new addition is the US, where Everrati has a partnership with Aria Group. Based in Irvine, California, Aria has peerless expertise in low-volume, high-end vehicle engineering and production supporting world-leading OEMs and reimagination specialist. This arrangement enables 964 manufacturing on both sides of the Atlantic.

With more than double the output of the original Porsche 911 (964) Cabriolet on which it is based, the 964 Wide Body Cabriolet is available in 440bhp or 500bhp forms; the latter can accelerate from 0-60mph in under four seconds with a total driving range of 200 miles thanks to its 62kWh battery.

Everrati has worked meticulously to preserve the original ‘feel' and character of the Porsche 911 (964) Cabriolet through the optimisation of weight distribution, chassis response and safety and enhance the performance of the original, reinvigorating its soul. With its optional fully adjustable TracTive suspension system, owners can select a variety of modes to suit their mood.

The 964 Wide Body Cabriolet uses a donor chassis and body - selected for its provenance and condition - as the basis for restoration and electrification. At the core of Everrati's engineering philosophy is the ability to fully reverse all modifications, allowing owners to revert the car back to its original specification if desired, and to preserve provenance into the future.

Founder and CEO of Everrati, Justin Lunny, said: "We are delighted to be expanding our product offering with a world-first in the form of our Porsche 911 (964) Wide Body Cabriolet. Everrati prides itself on enhancing the original ‘feel' and character of iconic cars, and the pure open-top driving experience of the 964 Cabriolet, now combined with state-of-the-art EV power, means our customers can enjoy convertible thrills in truly sustainable, 21-century style. At present, the options open to buyers in the convertible EV market are extremely scarce, and we are proud to have created a cutting-edge convertible EV above and beyond what mainstream manufacturers are delivering.

"Arriving at a time where demand for our electrified classics has never been higher, the 964 Wide Body Cabriolet will form a key part of our product offering as we further ramp up global production in partnership with Aria Group."

Everrati's current model line-up includes: