Ferrari team presents the new LaFerrari Power warranty and maintenance service for owners of LaFerrari and LaFerrari Aperta.

The LaFerrari Power service is specially created for customers who want to maintain the excellent performance of Ferrari's first-ever hybrid car, which is equipped with the F1-derived HY-KERS hybrid system.

LaFerrari Power is a two-year renewable program that can be activated at any official Ferrari dealer, regardless of the vehicle's year of production.

Owners of LaFerrariand LaFerrari Aperta who take advantage of the LaFerrari Power service will benefit from the extension of the vehicle's factory warranty, which includes, among other things, the HY-KERS system and high-voltage battery. This is the first time that Maranello offers this kind of extended warranty for one of its limited-series models, testifying to the quality and reliability of its cars.

LaFerrari Power also includes annual maintenance during which Maranello specialists will perform a wide range of inspections to ensure that the car is maintained to optimum levels.

The LaFerrari Power launch coincides with the tenth anniversary of the introduction of Genuine Maintenance, the premium scheduled maintenance program available on every new Ferrari in the range up until seven years after purchase. This new service confirms the Company's commitment to providing maximum peace of mind and how it continues to set the standard throughout the industry for customer care.