Winter is fast approaching — but if you're wondering how your car will cope, don't worry. So long as you know how, it shouldn't take long to prep yours for the chilly months. To do just that, why not follow our top auto tips?

Clear space in your garage

It's widely advised that you don't park outside in frosty conditions — and for good reason! If you leave your motor out in the cold for a long period of time (say overnight), it could cause serious damage. Extreme cold, for example, can affect the voltage in a vehicle's battery — sometimes this even applies to electric motors. And let's face it, perhaps the last thing you want on a wintery morning is to not be able to start your car! Luckily, you can prevent this from happening by parking it in your garage.

Invest in a specialised cover

The cold doesn't just affect the inner workings of your car — it can also impact its outer parts, too. Take your tyres, for example. If the air's really cold, it can affect the pressure, potentially causing tyres to deflate. The solution? Invest in a specialised cover that shields your motor entirely from the cold. If your tyres are protected with a thick, specially designed cover, they'll likely be far less susceptible to this wintry effect.

Increase tyre tread

Once again, key winter car prep involves your car tyres. As you'll no doubt have seen for yourself, snow and ice can make for tricky driving, as it's easier to lose our grip on ungritted roads. That's why it's crucial that your tyres are able to counter this effect – increase the tread on yours, and you can guarantee this. Though minimum tyre tread is 1.6mm, it's widely advised to keep it to 3mm in icy conditions, in order to improve your car's traction and grip.

Always check your lights

Checking your lights is essential at any point in the year — but it's particularly vital during winter. After all, this is the season of long, dark nights. For maximum safety, why don't you book to have a professional assess your motor? That way, you'll be able to drive with complete peace of mind throughout the coming months. Make sure, though, to also check your lights yourself whenever you're about to head out onto the road. In addition, look out for dirt, grime or frost on your motor lights, as each can reduce brightness impact.

Create an emergency fund

Prepare yourself effectively, and you shouldn't have to worry about driving in winter. That said, it's almost always a good idea to have an emergency fund set up, so that you're fully ready to deal with any seasonal surprises. So, how do you start building a motoring emergency pot? Whether you save a small amount each month in a separate account, or research other funding alternatives it's always a good idea to make a plan ahead of time, so that you are never caught off-guard.

We may be due some cold weather this winter — but that doesn't have to affect your car and its performance. Now that you know how, you'll easily be able to keep your car in top condition this winter.