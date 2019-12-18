Ford adds its FX4 off-road package to the upscale 2020 Ford Expedition Limited for customers who want to travel further off the beaten path.

The Expedition Limited FX4 off-road package brings some off-road ruggedness and capability to the brand's seven-passenger SUV. There is nearly 20 percent of Expedition owners that use their machine for off-road adventures with 45 percent taking their SUV hunting, camping and fishing, according to MaritzCX market research.

FX4 comes with athletic 32-inch all-terrain tires on 18-inch metallic gray-painted cast-aluminum rims and premium off-road-tuned shocks. There are also seven underbody skid plates, including a new sand shield, steel plates and a full-length guard for the fuel tank. Additionally, a chin spoiler beneath the front bumper is shortened in order to improve the approach angles for climbing over steep obstacles. The Chrome-plated running bards with angular step bars add off-rad protection and passenger convenience.

In terms of drivetrain, new FX4 features a 374hp 3.5-liter EcoBoost power unit, mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox and a two-speed electronically controlled four-wheel-drive transfer case with neutral towing capability. There's also an advanced Terrain Management System that adds still more off-road prowess by automatically selecting optimal power transfer and engine control in order to give drivers confidence out in the wild.

Along with the enhanced performance rates, the vehicle comes with a 360-degree camera system with a split-view and premium leather-trimmed interior with rich wood accents and tons of handy features. For 2020, Expedition gets Ford Co-Pilot360 with a host of driver-assist technologies as Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane-Keeping System, Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert and a rearview camera.

New 2020 Expedition Limited FX4 is available for both the standard Expedition and extended-length Expedition MAX version.

Source: Ford