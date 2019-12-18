2020 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell receives tons of upgrades as it begins arriving at dealerships in California today. Some of the improvements include heated side mirrors, improved Audible Vehicle Alert System and improved cold-weather startup performance. Additionally, 2020 Clarity Fuel Cell is offered with competitive lease packages and includes tons of different benefits.

In addition to the financial program, 2020 Clarity Fuel Cell includes improvements to its cold-weather starting capabilities, black-painted and heated side mirrors, and a new Crimson Pearl paint. For the interior, designers have included sophisticated decoration and advanced technologies such as Honda Sensing suite display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration and more.

In terms of drivetrain system, the new family member comes with a 360-mile EPA driving range rating, which also appears to be one of the longest ranges of any zero-emission light-duty vehicle in America. Additionally, 2020 Clarity Fuel Cell received a 68 MPGe EPA combined fuel economy rating – the highest rating for any light-duty fuel cell vehicle sold in America. Sweet!

2020 Clarity Fuel Cell is available for retail lease through a network of 12 approved Honda dealerships in select California markets, including six in Southern California, five in San Francisco Bay Area and one in Sacramento area.

Source: Honda