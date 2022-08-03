Genesis reveals 2023 G90 U.S. pricing
Today, Genesis announced U.S. pricing for its upcoming flagship sedan, the 2023 G90. Starting from an MSRP of $88,400, G90 represents the ultimate expression of the brand's design, bringing the latest technologies and comfort amenities to the Genesis lineup.
"We are pleased to introduce our 2023 G90 flagship sedan to U.S. customers this month," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "With its advanced technologies, leading safety features, and top-class comfort amenities, G90 puts customers at the center of a new refined driving experience."
At its starting MSRP of $88,400, the 2023 G90 comes comprehensively equipped with the brand's entire Highway Driving Assist suite of safety and driver assistance features. It also brings Digital Key 2 to the G90 lineup for the first time. Using sensors positioned around the vehicle, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) allows drivers to automatically unlock their vehicle as they approach, using only their compatible Apple iPhone, Apple Watch or Samsung phone. The Digital Keys are paired using Apple Wallet and Samsung Pass. The vehicle intelligently recognizes the driver and automatically authenticates them, loading their customized vehicle preferences. Genesis Digital Key 2 also allows the vehicle owner to securely share keys with others. For example, a driver with an Apple device may share their key with another via iMessage, and also limit access to the vehicle with the click of a button.
G90 also brings Mood Curator, an all-new feature, to the Genesis lineup for the first time. Mood Curator enables integrated control of features like ambient lighting, the sound system, the fragrance system, massage seats, and electric curtains, to create an ambient environment that further enhances the passenger experience. The car offers four different mood modes, each of which can be customized for a high level of personalization.
In its second configuration at an MSRP of $98,700, G90 brings a host of available new features to the Genesis lineup, elevating the driving experience. Advanced technologies including Multi-Chamber Air Suspension and Rear Wheel Steering offer a comfortable and quiet ride, complemented by the Easy Close Power Doors and rear-passenger massage seats that complete the serene cabin.
Virtual Venues Live is a virtual, 3D-surround sound function, only available in G90. It recreates the sound characteristics of spaces that are optimized for certain types of music featuring settings such as Boston Symphony Hall, and delivers on that sound with an impressive 26-speaker Bang & Olufsen® audio system. Virtual Venues Live monitors the interior through an in-car microphone and simultaneously creates signals that reproduce the sound field characteristics of the selected space. Then, the system minimizes and stabilizes in-car noise according to the speed of the vehicle while delivering audio through its 26 speakers.
Last week, Genesis Motor America announced the continuation of its Priority One program, now available for the upcoming 2023 G90. Customers may now express interest in G90 Priority One by visiting www.genesis.com and providing their contact information. Priority One members will be contacted and may submit a $1,000 refundable deposit to secure their place among the first to purchase the new 2023 G90. The program delivers a personalized shopping experience curated by a dedicated concierge agent. Priority One members will receive updates throughout the process and will ultimately be connected with their Genesis retailer of choice.
The 2023 Genesis G90 flagship sedan will soon be arriving at U.S. retailers, with the first customer deliveries expected to begin on Aug. 10.
The complete pricing and packaging summary may be found on the next page of this release.
2023 Genesis G90 Packaging Summary
G90 3.5T AWD MSRP: $88,400 (excluding $1,095 freight)
- 3.5L V6 T-GDI (375 HP / 391 lb.-ft)
- 8-speed Automatic Transmission
- Electronically Controlled Suspension w/ Road Preview
- Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
- Ventilated Front & Rear Disc Brakes
- Drive Mode Select
- R-MDPS w/Variable Gear Ratio Steering
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist / Lane Following Assist
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Blind-Spot View Monitor
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Highway Driving Assist II
- Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
- Intelligent Speed Limit Assist
- Driver Attention Warning / High Beam Assist
- Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
- Surround View Monitor
- Parking Distance Warning
- Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Safe Exit Assist
- Advanced Rear Occupant Alert
- 10 Airbags
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System & Temp Spare
- 20-inch Alloy Wheels
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Door Closure
- Power Hands-Free Smart Trunk w/ Auto Open
- Power-folding ECM Outside Mirrors w/ Genesis Logo Puddle Lamps
- Rain-Sensing Wipers
- LED Headlamps & Rear Combination Lamps
- Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces
- Matte Finish Wood Trim
- Leatherette Wrapped Upper Instrument Panel
- Microfiber Suede Headliner & Pillars
- Power Front Seats with Massage Function
- Front Seat Power Bolsters
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
- 3-Zone Climate Control
- Mood Curator
- Power Rear & Rear Side Sunshades
- Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror w/ HomeLink®
- Antibacterial Package
- Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting
- Aluminum Door Sill Plates
- Acoustic Laminated Windshield + Front & Rear Side Windows
- Navigation System w/ 12.3" HD Screen
- 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster
- AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio®/HD Radio®
- Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto®
- Bang & Olufsen Premium Audio
- Head-Up Display
- Active Noise Control – Road
- Genesis Digital Key 2
- Wireless Device Charger – Front
- Fingerprint Authentication System
- Genesis Connected Services
- Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System
- 5 USB-C Ports
G90 3.5T AWD w/ 48V e-Supercharger MSRP: $98,700 (excluding $1,095 freight)
INCLUDES 3.5T AWD STANDARD EQUIPMENT PLUS THE FOLLOWING:
- 3.5L V6 T-GDI w/ 48V e-Supercharger (409 HP / 405 lb.-ft)
- Multi-Chamber Air Suspension
- Rear Wheel Steering
- Tire Mobility Kit (Deletes Temp Spare)
- 21-inch Alloy Wheels
- Easy Close Power Doors
- Power Rear Seats w/ Massage Function
- Ventilated Rear Seats
- Intelligent Memory System – Rear
- 2nd Row Vanity Mirrors
- Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Audio
- Wireless Device Charger – Rear
*$575 surcharge applied for metallic and pearl exterior paint selections
*1,500 surcharge applied for matte paint selections