Hyundai Motor UK announces more details for the all-new TUCSON Plug-In Hybrid, the brand's latest addition to the TUCSON lineup.

This is the brand's best-selling SUV and it comes in a wide range of electrified engines. First, there's the 1.6-litre T-GDi SmarStream power unit, paired with a 66.9kW electric motor and a 13.8kWh lithium polymer battery. This combination ensures a total of 165hp and 350Nm of torque with an electric-only range of about 50km.

Also, the new TUCSON comes with a number of changes in terms of equipment. There's this new active aerodynamics technology with Active Air Flap which adjusts the air intake, depending on the powertrain coolant temperature, vehicle speed, and other metrics in order to optimize the fuel efficiency. The 4WD is now a standard feature on the Plug-in Hybrid, with Hyundai HTRAC four-wheel drive technology and Terrain Mode selector for improving the performance on challenging terrain. HTRAC can also distribute power output to the front and rear wheels, depending on the traction conditions and the driving state, while the Terrain Mode selector will improve the power, torque and braking, depending on the conditions.

At the moment, the new TUCSON is available in two trims available, Premium and Ultimate. The first one, the Premium, offers 18-inch alloys, LED front and rear lights, 10.25-inch touchscreen satellite navigation with Bluelink and a 10-inch driver's supervision instrument cluster.

On the other hand, Ultimate offers 19-inch wheels, leather seat facings, a panoramic sunroof and a smart electric tailgate. It can also be geared with the optional Tech Pack that comes with electronically controlled suspension, remote smart park assist, blind-spot view monitor, around view monitor and parking collision avoidance.

