There's a certain Aston Martin vehicle that deserves some more attention. This is indeed the Lagonda Taraf, which has been revealed to a select number of enthusiasts during the years, but has always been kept in a sort of obscurity.

The vehicle features a contemporary design that was brought to life by a team of AM specialists from Gaydon headquarters who used brand's flexible VH architecture as a base for the body design. The luxurious high-performance is capable of achieving a bit over 190mph via its massive 5.9-liter V12 that generate a total of 540hp. All this is possible, thanks to the VH architecture. Additionally, the vehicle is covered with carbon-fibre-reincorced body panels for strength and weight reduction.

Brand's initial goal with the Taraf was to promote it in the Middle East, but the demand was in such high regard when the vehicle was first unveiled that the company decided to make it available worldwide. However, a limited run of 200 vehicles is made and as it seems, every single one is highly valued by brand enthusiasts.

The left-hand-drive vehicle was built back in 2016 and is finished in elegant Onyx Black with Winter Wheat and Obsidian Black Caithness-grade hide interior. There's also a Bang & Olufsen BeoSound 1000W audio system and two rear screens.

The vehicle has covered merely 150km from new.

Source: Nicholas Mee & Co.