Innovation Automotive, UK's first multi-brand and all-electric automotive company, will make its first debut at this year's Commercial Vehicle Show on 31st of August, 2021.

IA set out to its vision to the UK this week and announced its plans to simplify and demystify the process of switching to all-electric systems and adding new levels of accessibility to the market.

Paul Brigden, CEO of IA, said, Many operators are still unsure of the business case for switching to electric, and perceptions remain that it is too risky, too complicated, and too expensive. But change is coming and it's coming fast so we're here to help fleets of all sizes make the switch. Our commitment is to source the best alternative 100% electric LCVs, to provide a first-class advisory service to our customers with an accessible and cost-effective after-sales network.

Brigden added: We will officially launch later this year, but we're at the CV Show to introduce ourselves, our initial product range, and, most importantly, to listen to our future customers to help fine-tune our service.

The first machine that IA will bring to the market is the all-electric DFSK EC35, a compact vehicle designed especially for inner-city trips. Although coming with modest dimensions, the vehicle is extremely capable with its 2,600kmg and a payload of 950kg.

This model will later be followed by an EC31, an electric chassis cab van that blends this same practicality, but with even greater payload capabilities.