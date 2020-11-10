A true mid-engine classic from Great Britain, which has been manufactured over a truly long period of 28 years and continuously developed during this time, is the Lotus Esprit with up to 354 hp. The team from JM Car design from Bergheim near Cologne, in cooperation with JMS Fahrzeugteile, has given a copy of this unforgettable sports car a refinement in the form of a new wheelset.

This presents itself absolutely stylish and contemporary: It is a three-part Kerscher CS rims in a filigree Y-spoke design with silver stars and polished and stepped outer beds. The dimensions are 8x17 inches at the front and an impressive 10x18 inches at the rear, which means that the wheel arches are really perfectly filled. The mounted tires measure 225/25ZR17 and 285/35ZR18.

The implementation of the conversion, which, thanks to a special registration with JM Car design, is of course duly approved for road use, was quite demanding: The rims are specially tailored for this use, for which the brake contour and the available space in the wheel arches were measured in advance.