Karma Automotive announced its flexible and modular E-Flex platform with an efficient flat floor battery electric vehicle (BEV) architecture. This new platform is one of the five demonstration projects that are exclusively designed in order to showcase Karma's technical direction and capabilities via the use of the versatile extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) and BEV based rolling chassis system.

Brand's "Everyday BEV" E-Flex structure features a single motor, flat battery pack, a front-wheel-drive platform with an 80 kWh battery, and Karma's latest Silicon Carbide (SiC) inverter e-drive system. Sweet! Designed with compact electric architecture in mind, the new platform design also offers an economic total cost of ownership and a low cost-per-mile performance with a range of consumer and commercial applications. The versatile electric platform can further be used on everyday sedans, mass-transit and ridesharing, last-mile delivery, and more.

Furthermore, all Karma E-Flex platforms boost the brand's proprietary technology, manufacturing, and design services in order to offer partners innovative electric mobility solutions. Additionally, by using the Karma E-Flex Platform, automobile manufacturers can optimize development costs to engineer, test, certify, and build an EREV or BEV platform, allowing electrification of their products with greater speed and efficiency.

Also, the new E-Flex platform is developed at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC), the brand's state-of-the-art assembly plant in Moreno Valley, California. All E-Flex units come with the proven Karma technology goodies. In fact, the new Revero GT is based on the platform. Most of these components have been tested for millions of miles and Karma engineers ensure the highest quality possible. Neat!

Source: Karma