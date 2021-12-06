Lexus has revealed a new ROV (Recreational Off-highway Vehicle) Concept, a unique hydrogen-powered vehicle offering near zero-emissions driving combined with extreme off-road capability. It reflects a commitment by Lexus to ensure exhilarating driving can co-exist with a carbon-free society centred on responsible mobility.

Adventurous looks inspired by bold Lexus design

For the Lexus ROV Concept, the design team developed a vehicle that would look good in all kinds of natural environments. The car bears all the true hallmarks of an off-road vehicle with its exposed suspension, protective cage and chunky off-road tyres for driving along muddy tracks. Dimensions are: 3,120 mm (length), 1,725 mm (width), 1,800 mm (height).

With the Lexus' "human centred" philosophy as their starting point, the design team wanted to create the kind of vehicle people would expect from a luxury carmaker yet without losing the rugged performance of an ROV. They designed a body that could protect passengers, incorporate the iconic Lexus signature grille and preserve enough travel for the front suspension. In addition, the front fenders were conceived to offer protection against any stray rocks and mud.

The suspension cover, connected to the rear hydrogen fuel tank, protects functional parts as well as conveying the sense of durability inherited from Lexus SUVs. The dark bronze paint is carefully crafted along with a lightweight body and suspension designed for both comfort and fun off-road driving. Lexus ‘L'-motif front and rear lights and the rear LEXUS badge express the latest Lexus design language.

Inside, based on the Tazuna concept, it has a simple meter that instantly reads the information the driver needs while the driver concentrates on driving.

Feel the Lexus quality and craftsmanship

The new concept showcases outstanding build quality with the luxury feel of Lexus craftsmanship in both the interior and exterior, as never been seen before in a ROV. Luxury details include a leather steering wheel and a sculpted shift knob and seats which feature suspension elements that smooth bumps out of the ride. The seats are upholstered in hard-wearing synthetic leather. For demanding off-road driving, the first Lexus hydrogen ICE will meet all the carmaker's stringent requirements for QDR (Quietness, Durability, Reliability).

Clean yet exciting hydrogen power

While tackling its carbon neutrality goals, Lexus is passionate about the enjoyment of driving cars. This ROV Concept embodies the exciting sound of an ICE and the responsive rise in torque that comes from the fast combustion speed of hydrogen, which Lexus believe is highly compatible with the ROV.

This hydrogen powered ROV concept is the result of Lexus' desire to preserve true off-road pleasure in tomorrow's low carbon society. To power this off-road fun, the 1.0-litre hydrogen engine works just like a petrol engine, but with a high-pressure tank for compressed hydrogen which is delivered precisely by a direct hydrogen injector. Importantly, Lexus' new hydrogen engine produces close to zero emissions, with a negligible amount of engine oil burned during driving.

Developed with its own ‘Lexus Driving Signature'

With a lightweight body composed of a strong pipe frame and suspension that boasts a large amount of travel, the driver will enjoy the car's natural movements, the distinctive ‘Lexus Driving Signature' and the possibility to go anywhere they desire. Designed for dynamic and comfortable driving, the agile design and the responsiveness of the hydrogen engine make the Lexus ROV a fun vehicle to drive with exceptional off-road capability.

Spiros Fotinos, Head of Lexus Europe, comments: "The Lexus ROV is our response to the growing passion for the outdoors and adventurous spirit of luxury consumers. As a concept, it fuses our desire to also develop lifestyle-oriented products with our ongoing research into new technologies that contribute to carbon neutrality. As well as delivering a concept that is thrilling to drive, it has near zero emissions thanks to its hydrogen powered engine."

