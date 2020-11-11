Bell Sport and Classic is excited to welcome three iconic modern Ferrari models to its dealership. Available for sale now from its Hertfordshire showroom are three incredible lightweight and V8-powered examples from Maranello – a 360 Challenge Stradale, a 458 Speciale and a 488 Pista – representing some of the most driver-focused performance cars to come from the iconic Italian brand in recent years.

The first is an extremely desirable and sought after 2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale, one of a limited number of examples supplied new to the UK dealer network in right-hand drive. The car is one of 119 UK examples from a global run of 1,288 units, making it one of the most desirable of the special series, eight-cylinder Ferrari models ever made. Inspired by the 360 Modena Challenge championship, the Challenge Stradale is the track-focused iteration of the 360 Modena, designed with a focus on handling, braking and weight reduction measures. This example is finished in Argento Nurburgring with Nero Leather, having covered only 27,900 miles and supported with a full service history, together with original books, tools, car cover and battery charger.

The 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale offered by Bell Sport & Classic captures the spirit of the 360 Challenge Stradale, taking the standard model into new performance territory. The carbon fibre underbody saves 90kg compared to the original 458, while power comes from a 4.5-litre V8 engine that produces 597bhp at 9,000rpm. Extra weight saving measures include a thinner windscreen and side windows, a Lexan engine cover, lighter ceramic brakes, forged wheels and a minimalistic interior. This example has covered only 3,800 miles from new, finished in Bianco Avus with Nera and Rosso Alcantara seats.

Joining its incredible two lightweight and V8 sister models in the Bell Sport & Classic showroom is a 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista, presented in almost new condition having only covered 290 miles since leaving the Maranello factory. Equipped with the most powerful V8 engine in Ferrari's history, the 488 Pista benefits from the highest level of technological transfer from the Italian brand's enviable racing pedigree. The twin-turbo V8 of this 488 Pista produces 711bhp at 8,000rpm and is connected to Ferrari's latest evolution of the seven-speed, twin-clutch gearbox. This car is finished in Rosso Fiorano with Nero and Bordeaux Alcantara carbon fibre racing seats.

Tim Kearns, Managing Director of Bell Sport and Classic said: "The addition of these three incredible cars to our showroom speaks volumes for Bell Sport & Classic as a leading Ferrari specialist – they really are three of the very best. It's rare to see any one of these sought after cars on the road, so customers have a genuine chance to own an exclusive part of recent Ferrari history, focused intensely on the performance side of the famous marque."